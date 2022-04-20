Price broke strongly above the 94.31 daily resistance level yesterday.
Watching 94.31 to now become strong support on a pullback over the next 24 to 48 hours.
95.00 – 94.89 the Figure and the Central Pivot Point.
Will price only decline back to this intraday support level and hold for the next advance?
