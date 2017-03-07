AUD/JPY Forecast: Eyes inverse head & shoulders breakout on RBA
Weekly chart
Observation
· Inverse head and shoulders pattern on weekly
· Bullish 50-DMA & 200-DMA crossover
· RSI is overbought
· Potential (risk of) bearish price RSI divergence on the 4-hour chart
Resistance: 87.03 (100% Fib ext. of June 6 low - June 20 high - June 22 low), 87.49 (Mar high), 88.18 (Feb high), 88.73 (Weekly 200-MA)
Support: 86.41 (5-DMA), 85.84 (Feb 27 low), 85.43 (10-DMA), 85.00 (Jan 17 low)
Commentary
- The technical points suggest the cross is likely to fail at the inverse head and shoulders neckline of 87.40.
- The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) is likely to keep the rates unchanged and would retain its neutral stance. A minority out there believes the RBA would go the ECB-way i.e. turn hawkish.
- If RBA does turn hawkish, the AUD/JPY cross would break above the neckline resistance if 87.40 and test supply around 88.18 over the next few days.
- Bullish invalidation: Failure at 87.40 followed by an end of the day close 86.41 (5-DMA) would signal bullish invalidation. Bears are likely to stay on the sidelines as long as the 5-DMA and the 10-DMA are still sloping upwards.
