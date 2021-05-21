The AUD/JPY looks bearish as the price has formed a bearish shoulder-head-shoulder formation.

The POC zone looks interesting for sellers. 84.50-84.80 is the zone where we could expect sellers. A close below 84.27 should move the price even lower. The target will be 83.75 then. If we see the price there then 83.58 is the last weekly resistance. It’s Friday today, so get ready for profit-taking.

The analysis has been done with the CAMMACD.Core System.

