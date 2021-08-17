Overview
Watch the video for a summary of this week’s news releases and a complete Top Down Analysis of the AUDJPY. In this video I give you an update on the downtrend that has been developing over the last two months.
AUD/JPY monthly
Monthly support at 78.46, resistance at 84.53.
Monthly trend remains up, but the lower time frame trends are down.
AUD/JPY weekly
Weekly support at 79.83 and 79.19, resistance at 82.28.
Price closed on its low last week suggesting a further decline this week. Price during Monday’s trading has broken below last week’s low confirming a further lower top.
AUD/JPY daily
Daily support at 80.14, resistance at 80.70 and 81.57.
After a period of consolidation price has broken below two higher bottoms changing the immediate trend to down. Price may rally back up to the 81.00 to 81.57 daily resistance area offering an ideal opportunity to sell for the next decline in line with the current downtrend.
Long term target for this decline is monthly support at 78.46.
RISK WARNING: Foreign exchange and derivatives trading carry a high level of risk. Before you decide to trade foreign exchange, we encourage you to consider your investment objectives, your risk tolerance and trading experience. It is possible to lose more than your initial investment, so do not invest money you cannot afford to lose。 ACY Securities Pty Ltd (ABN: 80 150 565 781 AFSL: 403863) provides general advice that does not consider your objectives, financial situation or needs. The content of this website must not be construed as personal advice; please seek advice from an independent financial or tax advisor if you have any questions. The FSG and PDS are available upon request or registration. If there is any advice on this site, it is general advice only. ACY Securities Pty Ltd (“ACY AU”) is authorised and regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC AFSL:403863). Registered address: Level 18, 799 Pacific Hwy, Chatswood NSW 2067. AFSL is authorised us to provide our services to Australian Residents or Businesses.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressured toward 1.1750 ahead of US Retail Sales
EUR/USD has remained under pressure amid the broad risk-off market mood. Investors fear early Fed tapering, China's techlash and the Delta covid variant. US Retail Sales are set to show moderation in July.
GBP/USD bears push pair toward 1.38, dismissing upbeat UK data
GBP/USD is trading close to 1.38, down on the day. Britain reported a drop of the jobless rate to 4.7% and a robust rise of 8.8% in wages. Nevertheless, the dollar continues benefiting from safe-haven flows ahead of a speech by the Fed's Powell.
XAU/USD eyes $1,800 ahead of US Retail Sales/Powell’s speech
Gold seesaws around the key SMA hurdle after a four-day recovery. US dollar cheers safe-haven bid despite unchanged Treasury yields. Covid, geopolitics and central banks are all against the optimists.
Crypto markets weigh new leg-up or deep correction
Bitcoin price is hovering above a crucial demand barrier, which could propel it higher, but investors need to watch for a spike in selling pressure that pierces the said support zone, leading to a break below it.
US Retail Sales Preview: Dollar booster? Market mood point to a clear reaction
Never underestimate the American consumer – everyone visiting the US has seen its shopping culture, either at the mall or by seeing piles of carton boxes outside houses. Economists expect a minor increase in US Retail Sales in July.