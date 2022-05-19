AUD/JPY technical analysis
-
Shoulder Head Shoulder formation.
-
The price is bearish.
-
The entry is at the right shoulder.
-
D L3 possible target.
H1 chart AUD/JPY
-
Left shoulder.
-
Head.
-
Right shoulder.
-
Target.
The AUD/JPY has made a shoulder head shoulder formation. We might see an extended move down as a part of the overall bearish move. Trend is still bearish and we can see rejections from 90.00 levels as my entry level is just there. Target is D L3 88.54 but pay close attention if price breaks 88.30. The break of 88.30 should accelerate the move.
