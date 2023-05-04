Join Senior Market Strategist & Trading Mentor Duncan Cooper as he watches price levels on the AUD/JPY weekly and daily charts.
RISK WARNING: Foreign exchange and derivatives trading carry a high level of risk. Before you decide to trade foreign exchange, we encourage you to consider your investment objectives, your risk tolerance and trading experience. It is possible to lose more than your initial investment, so do not invest money you cannot afford to lose。 ACY Securities Pty Ltd (ABN: 80 150 565 781 AFSL: 403863) provides general advice that does not consider your objectives, financial situation or needs. The content of this website must not be construed as personal advice; please seek advice from an independent financial or tax advisor if you have any questions. The FSG and PDS are available upon request or registration. If there is any advice on this site, it is general advice only. ACY Securities Pty Ltd (“ACY AU”) is authorised and regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC AFSL:403863). Registered address: Level 18, 799 Pacific Hwy, Chatswood NSW 2067. AFSL is authorised us to provide our services to Australian Residents or Businesses.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD soars above 0.6670 on upbeat Aussie Trade Balance data, Caixin Manufacturing PMI slips
The AUD/USD pair has climbed swiftly above 0.6670 on upbeat Australian Trade Balance data. The Australian Bureau of Statistics has reported upbeat Trade Balance data. The economic data has jumped to 15,269M, higher than the estimates of 12,650M and the former release of 13,870M.
EUR/USD bulls cheer Fed’s hesitance near 1.1110 hurdle despite banking crisis, ECB eyed
EUR/USD seesaws around intraday high as bulls take a breather after a three-day uptrend near 1.1090 heading into the key European trading session on Thursday. The Euro pair refreshed its weekly high after the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) hidden dovish monetary policy announcements.
Gold retreats from record top below $2,100, US NFP eyed
Gold price eases to around $2,055 after refreshing the all-time high to $2,080 during the early hours of Thursday‘s Asian session. The yellow metal initially cheered the US Federal Reserve’s (Fed) dovish rate hike before the fears surrounding the United States default and banking crisis prod XAU/USD bulls.
Floki Inu price needs to reset before FLOKI revisits $0.0000420
Floki Inu (FLOKI) price shows a lack of buying pressure since late April, which has led to a steady downtrend. This move will continue until it hits a stable support level or a demand zone, where buyers can overwhelm the sellers.
FOMC raises rates by 25 bps but signals “Hawkish Pause”
As widely expected, the FOMC raised its target range for the fed funds rate by 25 bps today. The Committee has now hiked rates by 500 bps since March 2022, the fastest pace of monetary tightening since the early 1980s.