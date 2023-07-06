Join Senior Market Strategist & Trading Mentor Duncan Cooper as he watches price levels on the AUDJPY weekly, daily, and 4-hour charts.
RISK WARNING: Foreign exchange and derivatives trading carry a high level of risk. Before you decide to trade foreign exchange, we encourage you to consider your investment objectives, your risk tolerance and trading experience. It is possible to lose more than your initial investment, so do not invest money you cannot afford to lose。 ACY Securities Pty Ltd (ABN: 80 150 565 781 AFSL: 403863) provides general advice that does not consider your objectives, financial situation or needs. The content of this website must not be construed as personal advice; please seek advice from an independent financial or tax advisor if you have any questions. The FSG and PDS are available upon request or registration. If there is any advice on this site, it is general advice only. ACY Securities Pty Ltd (“ACY AU”) is authorised and regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC AFSL:403863). Registered address: Level 18, 799 Pacific Hwy, Chatswood NSW 2067. AFSL is authorised us to provide our services to Australian Residents or Businesses.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD defends 0.6650 after Australia trade data
AUD/USD has managed to hold above the 0.6650 level after the Australian Trade Balance data showed an unexpected widening of trade surplus in May. Traders remain cautious amid US-SIno tensions and ahead of the key US jobs data.
USD/JPY drops toward 144.00 amid intervention fears, softer risk tone
USD/JPY is trading under mild bearish pressure, eyeing 144.00 early Thursday. Intervention fears, along with a softer risk tone, benefit the safe-haven Yen and exert pressure. The BoJ-Fed policy divergence favors bullish traders and should help limit any further losses.
Gold inches back closer to $1,920, lacks bullish conviction
Gold price regains some positive traction on Thursday and recovers a part of the overnight losses. A generally weaker risk tone benefits the safe-haven XAU/USD, though the upside seems limited. Hawkish major central banks might hold back bulls from placing aggressive bets around the metal.
Uniswap trading volume rises 10% as Apollo Capital touts the promise of decentralized derivatives
Uniswap trading volume is positive, positioning UNI among the few networks showing optimism. Despite its number 24 position in the list of cryptocurrencies by market capitalization, the amount of crypto traded over the Uniswap network over the last 24 hours has outperformed those on the Bitcoin and Cardano networks.
Dollar hit strong resistance, be aware of drop
Markets have been slow, as expected, because of 4ht of July holiday in the US. Another reason for some slow moves was also waiting for the Fed minutes, when did not get any new important policy information as a lot had already been said last week.