Join Senior Market Strategist & Trading Mentor Duncan Cooper as he watches price levels on the AUDJPY daily and 15-minute charts.
AUD/USD bounces toward 0.6800 ahead of Fed Powell’s testimony
AUD/USD is catching a fresh bid, bouncing toward 0.6800 in Wednesday's Asian session. The Aussie is benefiting from a pause in the US Dollar uptick as the market gears up for the bi-annual testimony of Fed Chair Jerome Powell. Fresh US-China woes could cap the upside in the pair.
USD/JPY holds gains above 141.50, Powell eyed
USD/JPY is holding gains above 141.50, struggling for any meaningful upside traction early Wednesday The rebound in the US Treasury bond yields and dovish BoJ commentary is aiding the upside in the pair amid a risk-averse market mood. Powell's testimony awaited.
Gold keeps sight on $1,918 and Fed Chair Powell’s testimony Premium
Gold price is treading water near $1,940 this Wednesday, licking its wounds following an extended decline. All eyes now turn toward US Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell’s testimony amid heightened hawkish rate hike expectations and strong United States economic data.
Crypto crackdown to intensify as five US agencies join hands to form anti-crypto crime task force
The crypto market is presently more vulnerable to regulatory actions than it is to crypto crashes, as has been experienced in the last few weeks. However, despite the bearish impact of the authorities on the crypto market, the regulatory bodies do not seem to be in the mood to back off.
UK Inflation Preview: Pound Sterling set to soar on sticky inflation, breaking BoE bearishness Premium
The lowest inflation in 14 months – these are the expectations from Britain's upcoming inflation read. But a drop is only one option, and an annual 8.4% price rise is nothing to be cheerful for.