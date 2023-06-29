Join Senior Market Strategist & Trading Mentor Duncan Cooper as he watches price levels on the AUDJPY daily and 15-minute charts.
RISK WARNING: Foreign exchange and derivatives trading carry a high level of risk. Before you decide to trade foreign exchange, we encourage you to consider your investment objectives, your risk tolerance and trading experience. It is possible to lose more than your initial investment, so do not invest money you cannot afford to lose。 ACY Securities Pty Ltd (ABN: 80 150 565 781 AFSL: 403863) provides general advice that does not consider your objectives, financial situation or needs. The content of this website must not be construed as personal advice; please seek advice from an independent financial or tax advisor if you have any questions. The FSG and PDS are available upon request or registration. If there is any advice on this site, it is general advice only. ACY Securities Pty Ltd (“ACY AU”) is authorised and regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC AFSL:403863). Registered address: Level 18, 799 Pacific Hwy, Chatswood NSW 2067. AFSL is authorised us to provide our services to Australian Residents or Businesses.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD sticks to recovery gains, around 0.6620-25 area on upbeat Australian Retail Sales
AUD/USD rebounds swiftly from a multi-month low, albeit the upside potential seems limited. A positive risk tone keeps the USD bulls on the defensive and benefits the risk-sensitive Aussie. The upbeat Australian Retail Sales data fails to impress bulls or provide any meaningful impetus.
EUR/USD bears eye 1.0860 ahead of German inflation, Fed Chair Powell’s speech
EUR/USD extends the previous day’s downturn towards piercing a three-week-old rising support line, around 1.0895, as markets prepare for German inflation and Federal Reserve (Fed) Chairman Jerome Powell’s speech on early Thursday.
Gold struggles near multi-month low, seems vulnerable to slide further
Gold price struggles to capitalize on its modest gains registered during the Asian session and turns lower for the fourth straight day on Thursday. The XAU/USD trades around the $1,905, just above its lowest level since mid-March touched on Wednesday and seems vulnerable to slide further.
BNB price slumps as Binance faces another loss over regulatory clampdown in both Europe and the US
BNB price faces another obstacle in its attempt to recover from a stark downswing. A recent notification from Binance to platform users indicates that the largest crypto exchange by trading volume faces another loss, parting ways with its European associate over regulatory clampdown.
US Dollar gains momentum into latter half of week
Wednesday was a day of broad-based US Dollar inflows. There was plenty of demand for the US Dollar across the board, a lot of this coming from a round of recent inflation data out of many economies that was softer than expected.