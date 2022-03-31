In today's live stream, Coach Dale Pinkert is joined by special guest Francis Hunt. Francis Hunt Aka 'The Market Sniper, Trader, Technical Analyst, Teacher and originator of the Hunt Volatility Funnel Trading Methodology.
Francis broke down his Long USDRUB entry, profit and reversals strategy. He's calling the AUDJPY a Major breakout to the upside. Long-term targets are 1.35. Francis said," The more you become a sniper the less you shoot!"
