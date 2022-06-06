Daily Currency Update
The Australian dollar is weaker this morning when valued against the Greenback, trading just above US$0.72c. The AUD/USD pair continued to decline at the back end of last week, falling to a fresh multi-week low of 0.7248 on Friday. Global stocks traded dully throughout the week, collapsing on Friday, dragging the commodity-linked currency down with them. The Australian dollar has fared quite well with the Russian-Ukraine crisis, as higher commodity prices have provided support. However, as the crisis continues the market prices in a long haul conflict, gold and oil prices have begun receding, dragging the dollar lower. Looking ahead this week and all eyes will be on the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) monetary policy meeting on Tuesday, whereby Australia’s central bank is poised to implement back-to-back interest-rate increases for the first time in 12 years. Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Philip Lowe and his board will raise the cash rate by 40 basis points to 0.75%, according to 11 of 23 economists surveyed by Bloomberg and money markets. Three analysts see a half-point rise, while the remaining nine forecast a standard 25-basis point hike. The decision has exacerbated the pandemic-related bottlenecks, which in turn fuel inflation levels. Still, it is way behind the US Federal Reserve, which is expected to push rates towards the 2.75%-3% range by the end of the year, another reason behind AUD/USD’s slide.
Key Movers
US stocks fell broadly and pulled major indexes into the red for the week, as Wall Street focused on the downside of the still-strong US jobs market. The Jobs data showed employers hired more workers last month than economists expected. While that’s a good sign for the economy amid worries about a possible recession, many investors saw it keeping the Federal Reserve on its path to hiking interest rates aggressively. Friday’s report from the US government showed employers added 390,000 jobs last month, better than expectations for 322,500. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 348.58 points, or 1 per cent, to 32,899.70. The Nasdaq fell 304.16 points, or 2.5 per cent, to 12,012.73. The S&P 500 index fell 68.28 points, or 1.6 per cent, to 4,108.54. Looking ahead this week and the US will release March Durable Goods Orders, foreseen up 1% MoM, and the preliminary estimate of the Q1 Gross Domestic Product, expected to post a modest 1% gain. By the end of the week, the focus will shift to the core Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index.
Expected Ranges
- AUD/USD: 0.7100 – 0.7200 ▲
- AUD/EUR: 0.6620 – 0.6820 ▲
- GBP/AUD: 1.7230 – 1.7430 ▼
- AUD/NZD: 1.0970 – 1.1170 ▲
- AUD/CAD: 0.8975 – 0.9175 ▲
IMPORTANT: This information has been prepared for distribution over the internet and without taking into account the investment objectives, financial situation and particular needs of any particular person. Oz Forex Foreign Exchange makes no recommendations as to the merits of any financial product referred to in this website, emails or its related websites. Please read our Product Disclosure Statement and our Financial Services Guide.
Regulated in Australia by ASIC (AFS Licence number 226 484)
© 2010 Copyright Oz Forex Foreign Exchange Pty Ltd ABN 65 092-375-703
OzForex Foreign Exchange Services
Member of FOS (Financial Ombudsman Service)
Full Member of AFMA (Australian Financial Markets Association)
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD dribbles around 0.7200 as traders brace for RBA, US inflation
AUD/USD holds lower ground within a choppy range after reversing from six-week high. Markets remain indecisive as US data, Fedspeak favor bears but China-linked news suggests improvement in sentiment. RBA is up for the second rate hike of 2022 to tame inflation.
EUR/USD: Corrective pullback eyes 1.0760 hurdle
EUR/USD picks up bids to consolidate Friday’s losses as buyers eye another battle with the short-term key resistance line. The major currency pair rises to 1.0727 during Monday’s initial Asian session.
Gold stays pressured around $1,850 with eyes on US Inflation
Gold Price licks US NFP-led wounds around mid-$1,800s during the initial Asian session on Monday, with eyes on this week’s US CPI. The metal’s corrective pullback could also be linked to the risk-positive headlines concerning China’s covid conditions and the US-China trade relations.
This Bitcoin fractal clarifies why a crash to $20,000 is inevitable
Bitcoin price is showing a bear flag fractal form on a lower timeframe, forecasting a 30% crash. A breakdown of the $30,000 psychological level from a weekly time frame would further help the bears’ case.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!