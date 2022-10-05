AUD/USD bounces back
The Australian dollar struggled as the RBA slowed the pace of tightening with a mere 25bp hike. A previous break above 0.6500 flushed out some selling interests and gave the aussie a little breathing room. The price action has since secured a footing over 0.6390. The current consolidation may lift offers to 0.6600 next to the 20-day moving average. But sentiment remains cautious and trend followers may look to sell into strength. However, a bullish breakout could open the door for an extended recovery towards 0.6800.
NZD/USD finds support
The New Zealand dollar rallied as the RBNZ raised its cash rate by 50bp. As the pair hovers above March 2020’s lows around 0.5500, the RSI’s oversold condition triggered a ‘buy-the-dips’ behaviour. Recent highs are a sign of waning selling pressure as the bears start to take profit. 0.5830 on the 20-day moving average is the resistance and its breach may put the psychological level of 0.6000 in sight. The recovery could gain traction from higher lows with the closest one being 0.5690, or a revisit of 0.5590 would reveal weakness.
Nasdaq 100 breaks resistance
The Nasdaq 100 climbed after a decline in US job openings in August. The index bounced off a two-year low (10800) and a close above 11300 prompted short-term sellers to cover their positions. A rally above 11500 would further squeeze the short side and amplify the volatility. The support-turned-resistance 12010 near the 30-day moving average is a major congestion area where stiff selling could be expected. A failure to break free would indicate that the path of least resistance is still down with 11220 as a fresh support.
This market forecast is for general information only. It is not an investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.
Authors' opinions do not represent the ones of Orbex and its associates. Terms and Conditions and the Privacy Policy apply.
Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. There is a possibility that you may sustain a loss of some or all of your investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
