The Australian dollar trended lower through trade on Wednesday drifting back toward 0.76 US cents. In what has been a quiet week thus far, the AUD struggled to maintain direction enjoyed through trade yesterday giving up highs approaching 0.77 amid a broader correction across commodity currencies. With few catalysts available to drive direction, investors continue to lack conviction sidelined by uncertainty surrounding the pace of recovery. While the recent shift in risk sentiment has dampened near term AUD demand, we anticipate ongoing immunisation programs and a diminishing COVID-19 impact will prompt a return to increased global growth and a positive risk premia. Having struggled to extend beyond 0.7680 we expect the AUD will remain vulnerable on moves approaching this handle with our year-end forecast revised down from 0.82 – 0.85 to highs nearer 0.80.
With little of note on today’s macroeconomic ticket we expect the AUD will remain range bound bouncing between 0.7580 and 0.7700 US cents.
The US dollar crept higher through trade on Wednesday advancing against most major counterparts outside the euro. The FOMC minutes offered little to prompt a shift in broader market outlooks, only affirming the Fed's current policy stance and commitment to backward looking policymaking. The euro kept pace with the USD pushing through 1.19 to touch highs at 1.1915 before shifting back toward 1.1870 on open this morning. The GBP continued the weeks struggles giving up 1.38 to touch session lows at 1.3720. Having moved below 1.39 on Tuesday, the sustained weakness remains a mystery as there appears no obvious catalyst for the sterling correction. The only headline event perhaps weighing on the pound was confirmation that the UK medical regulator revised its advice surrounding AstraZeneca’s vaccine suggesting those under 30 should be given an alternative. With the UK’s immunisation program heavily reliant on AstraZeneca’s vaccine, the darkening clouds have perhaps dampened optimism for a speedy post COVID-19 rebuild.
With little of note on the day's macroeconomic ticket our attentions remain with variable market flows. We expect price action across currency markets will remain largely muted, save for an unscheduled news flow shock.
AUD/USD: 0.7530 - 0.7720 ▼
AUD/EUR: 0.6370 - 0.6490 ▼
GBP/AUD: 1.7920 - 1.8180 ▲
AUD/NZD: 1.0790 - 1.0870 ▲
AUD/CAD: 0.9550 - 0.9680 ▼
EUR/USD: A failure to resist above 200-DMA recalls the sellers
EUR/USD is holding the lower ground while hovering within Wednesday’s trading range in early Asian dealings, as the US dollar remains broadly in demand amid tepid close on Wall Street. Bearish RSI, USD rebound keep EUR/USD vulnerable.
GBP/USD: Bears target 100-DMA near 1.3680 after two-day sell-off
GBP/USD is nursing losses below 1.3750, as the sellers take a breather before resuming the downtrend, helped by a broad US dollar comeback and the Treasury yields. RSI stays bearish, 21-DMA to limit any recovery attempts.
Gold looks to retest $1730 as USD holds firmer with yields
Gold remains on the defensive, as the greenback holds the higher ground amid a tepid risk tone, as Treasury yields resume its uptrend on hopes of President Joe Biden’s $2.25 trillion infrastructure plan making it through Congress. Technical setup favors XAU/USD bears ahead of US data, Powell.
Bitcoin looks more bearish every day, Ripple outperforms, here's why
The recovery of the cryptocurrency market from the late-March lows lifted the complex above the $2 trillion threshold, with Bitcoin still representing over 50% despite the lackluster price action. The rebound has been more bountiful for ETH bulls and exceptionally so for XRP speculators.
Wall Street Close: Subdued session for stocks, which consolidate close to recent highs
It was a fairly subdued day on Wall Street, with the major bourses largely consolidating close to recent highs amid a lack of fresh market-moving fundamental developments. The S&P 500 gained 0.15% to close just under 4080.