AUD - Australian Dollar
The Australian dollar fell overnight as investors adopted a risk-off mantra driving a depreciation across equities, commodities and risk led currencies. The AUD fell nearly 1% as commodity prices came under pressure following commentary from China, wherein it warned about the current outperformance and called for stricter market oversight. Copper fell some 3% while oil gave up 5%, forcing the AUD toward 0.7750. The AUD then met further selling pressure upon the release of the Fed's FOMC meeting minutes. Markets expected the meeting accounts would affirm policymaker's commitment to accommodative monetary policy and a will to look through transitory inflation pressure. Instead, the April minutes showed that several members thought it was time to 'begin discussing' a tapering to its current bond-buying program. Markets jumped on the shift in rhetoric and drove the USD higher, forcing the AUD toward intraday lows at 0.7710 before edging marginally higher into this morning open where it buys 0.7722 US cents.
Attentions today remain with the broader risk narrative while domestic labour market and unemployment data headline the macroeconomic ticket. A strong uptick in job creation and further depreciation in the unemployment rate would signal sustained recovery across the economy despite the rollback in government supports and possibly help push the AUD back toward the top end of recent ranges. That said, a disappointing print could compound the risk-off move and force the AUD toward key supports at 0.7680.
Key Movers
The US dollar outperformed on Wednesday, advancing across the board after the FOMC minutes showed that some policymaker's commitments to accommodative monetary policy was beginning to falter. Analysts had expected the April account would only affirm the Fed’s commitment to maintaining the current policy platform and a collective will to look through transitory inflation pressures. Instead, several members suggested it may be appropriate to 'begin discussing' tapering bond purchases. The suggestion appears caveated with the assumption the economy continues its rapid recovery but is still a move away from the recent rhetoric offered by Fed officials. Markets jumped on the shift in tone taking interest rates higher, pushing 10-year treasury yields toward 1.70% while driving a half percent increase in the dollar index. Attentions now turn to ongoing Fed commentary as a marker to any meaningful shift in policy. Despite the rally overnight the USD remains near multi-year lows with the expectation for ongoing weakness still intact for now.
The euro drifted back below 1.22 while sterling gave up 1.42 as attentions turn to a host of European and US PMI data prints Friday. PMI data provides a valuable insight into input costs and potential ongoing inflation pressures.
Expected Ranges
AUD/USD: 0.7680 - 0.7820 ▼
AUD/EUR: 0.6290 - 0.6380 ▼
GBP/AUD: 1.8120 - 1.8480 ▲
AUD/NZD: 1.0720 - 1.0820 ▲
AUD/CAD: 0.9290 - 0.9420 ▼
IMPORTANT: This information has been prepared for distribution over the internet and without taking into account the investment objectives, financial situation and particular needs of any particular person. Oz Forex Foreign Exchange makes no recommendations as to the merits of any financial product referred to in this website, emails or its related websites. Please read our Product Disclosure Statement and our Financial Services Guide.
Regulated in Australia by ASIC (AFS Licence number 226 484)
© 2010 Copyright Oz Forex Foreign Exchange Pty Ltd ABN 65 092-375-703
OzForex Foreign Exchange Services
Member of FOS (Financial Ombudsman Service)
Full Member of AFMA (Australian Financial Markets Association)
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Sellers need to break 1.2100 for conviction
EUR/USD holds lower ground near 1.2175 during the initial Asian session trading on Thursday. The currency major pair dropped the most in over a week after refreshing a three-month high, not to forget snapping a four-day winning streak, on Wednesday.
GBP/USD sinks to test bull's commitments in 1.41 area
GBP/USD is trading flat on the day and is consolidating the drop from overnight on a stronger US dollar. Cable fell from a high of 1.4200 to reach a low of 1.4100 as the US dollar gained ground on Wednesday, snapping a four-day losing streak.
XAU/USD pares daily gains as FOMC Minutes lift US T-bond yields
After rising to a fresh multi-month high of $1,890 earlier in the day, the XAU/USD pair reversed its direction in the late American session and erased the majority of its daily gains. As of writing, XAU/USD was virtually unchanged on the day at $1,870.
DOGE to quickly recover recent losses
Dogecoin price took investors by surprise as it crashed from $0.47 to hit a low of $0.20 within minutes. The sudden bearish impulse seems to be an overblown reaction to the recent cryptocurrency ban imposed by China.
Do developing economies have an external debt problem?
In the second report of a two-part series, we analyze which advanced economies would be most at risk if a series of external debt crises were to sweep through the developing world.