AUD - Australian Dollar
The Australian dollar opens higher this morning, extending toward 0.78 US cents overnight thanks to a broadly weaker US dollar. Having tracked sideways through much of the morning, the AUD fell sharply around midday following reports China’s National Development and Reform Commission had suspended high-level economic dialogue with Australia indefinitely. While the latest breakdown doesn’t appear to correlate with an immediate impact to trade, it reminds investors of the stretched and strained status of the Australia/China relationship. Having touched lows at 0.7705, the AUD steadily tracked higher marking fresh intraday and weekly highs at 0.7787.
With little of note on the day’s domestic ticket, attentions turn to US non-farm payrolls for direction into the weekend. We expect the AUD will continue to whipsaw between support and resistance, maintaining its narrow handle through the short-term.
Key Movers
The US dollar tracked lower through trade on Thursday, weaker against most major counterparts as investors appear to be consolidating April’s downturn. The DXY index fell 0.4% through the overnight session, slipping below 91 to touch lows at 90.89. US dollar softness helped the euro climb off lows near 1.20 and push back through 1.2050, while the Great British pound’s strong start to the month faltered following the Bank of England policy meeting. Policy makers opted to maintain the current interest rate setting, while reducing the size and scope of the weekly bond buying program. The decision was largely expected, as the Bank aims to roll back bond purchases with a view to ending QE in December. The BoE raised forecast for GDP performance and lowered their expectations for unemployment, as the outlook and recovery across the British economy appears to be ahead of schedule. Despite the optimistic outlook, Governor Bailey quickly doused the embers of expectation, highlighting that even the Bank’s most optimistic forecasts still show the UK economy will lose two years of GDP growth because of the pandemic. Having slipped below 1.39, sterling touched lows at 1.3866 before creeping marginally higher into this morning’s open.
Attentions turn now to the Non-farm payroll data as the headline item leading into the weekly close.
Expected Ranges
AUD/USD: 0.7680 - 0.7830 ▲
AUD/EUR: 0.6390 - 0.6480 ▼
GBP/AUD: 1.7680 - 1.8020 ▼
AUD/NZD: 1.0720 - 1.0820 ▲
AUD/CAD: 0.9420 - 0.9510 ▼
IMPORTANT: This information has been prepared for distribution over the internet and without taking into account the investment objectives, financial situation and particular needs of any particular person. Oz Forex Foreign Exchange makes no recommendations as to the merits of any financial product referred to in this website, emails or its related websites. Please read our Product Disclosure Statement and our Financial Services Guide.
Regulated in Australia by ASIC (AFS Licence number 226 484)
© 2010 Copyright Oz Forex Foreign Exchange Pty Ltd ABN 65 092-375-703
OzForex Foreign Exchange Services
Member of FOS (Financial Ombudsman Service)
Full Member of AFMA (Australian Financial Markets Association)
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovers within range, lacks follow-through
Encouraging macroeconomic data from the EU and the US boosted risked sentiment, which in turn, helped EUR/USD to advance, currently nearing the weekly high at 1.2075.
GBP/USD trades around 1.39 after a choppy reaction to the BOE
GBP/USD is trading around 1.39 after an 80-pip move around the BOE's "Super Thursday." The bank announced a slowdown in buying bonds but no change to the overall scope. US jobless claims and elections in Scotland are awaited.
Gold Price Analysis: Gold bears seeking a correction to test bullish commitments
Gold has broken above the $1,800 mark, hitting the highest levels since February. The Confluence Detector is showing that XAU/USD has very few barriers through $1,850. Bears are lurking at resistance structure, eyeing a correction ahead of NFPs.
Dogecoin price targets $1 as the chase for high-yielding cryptos accelerates
Dogecoin price strength combined with the complementary volume highlights the continued fascination in the digital token, portending further gains in the days ahead.
US Nonfarm Payrolls April Preview: When the economy booms, its all about rates
The US labor market’s stars appear aligned for April.The economy is expanding rapidly, employers are confident and consumers eager to throw off the restraints of the past year.