The AUD traded sideways during yesterday's session against the USD. It peaked during the night to reach 0.7634 after newly released data showed a crude oil inventory decline of 876,000 barrels, but has been following its 1-month trend of sliding downwards to open at 0.7594 this morning.
We may see some volatility today with the release of Australian retail sales data. Showing the monthly total value of sales at the retail level, it is the primary gauge of consumer spending that accounts for the majority of economic activity.
Daily Commentary will be on break for the Easter Long Weekend from Friday, April 2nd to Monday, April 5th and will resume Tuesday, April 6th.
US ADP Non-Farm employment data released last night showed an increase of 517,000 jobs from February to March, almost triple the increase from last month’s report of 176,000 jobs. However, while this is positive news for the US economy, it did not reach the expected figure of 552,000.
Earlier this morning US President Biden unveiled a $2 trillion infrastructure plan which will be funded by an increase in corporate taxes. The proposal intends to inject funds into various infrastructure such as transportation, care for the elderly and disabled, improving drinking water, and manufacturing.
The Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) are scheduled to meet all day and discuss a range of issues regarding energy markets, and agree on how much oil they will produce. A formal statement covering policy shifts and meeting objectives will be released after the meetings have concluded.
AUD/CAD: 0.9405 - 0.9640 ▼
AUD/EUR: 0.6370 - 0.6610 ▲
GBP/AUD: 1.7855 - 1.8690 ▲
AUD/NZD: 1.0775 - 1.0990 ▲
AUD/USD: 0.7440 - 0.7695 ▼
EUR/USD shrugs off Biden public investment plan announcements
EUR/USD is currently consolidating within a new intra-day 1.1720-1.1760 range, just above Wednesday Asia Pacific session lows just above the 1.1700 level. FX market volumes are thin at the moment, with North American participants having left and most of the Asia Pacific flow yet to arrive.
GBP/USD trades near 1.38 amid dollar weakness
GBP/USD is trading close to 1.38 as the dollar weakens. UK GDP was upgraded to 1.3% in the fourth quarter of 2020 while the US ADP jobs report missed estimates with 517K. President Biden's speech on infrastructure is eyed.
XAU/USD extends recovery to the $1710 area
Gold and silver are rising more than 1% on Wednesday, recovering after posting sharp losses during two consecutive days. A modest decline in US yields, a correction of the US dollar, month-end flow, and some profit-taking favored the rebound.
Skepticism soars as Bitcoin wobbles from $60,000
Bitcoin dropped sharply and briefly during the European session on Wednesday, leaving many retail investors liquidated. Over the last few days, BTC and Ethereum tried to lift above key levels at $60,000 and $1,800, respectively, but struggled to sustain the gains.
S&P 500: Industrial stocks await Biden's infrastructure pump
Equity markets remain in a cautious mood as Tuesday sees all US indices close lower. Yields don't help the investment case as they jump again, meaning the return on investment from equities needs to grow to offset the relative risk of equities versus safe-haven US bonds.