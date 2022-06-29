Daily Currency Update
The Australian dollar is steady this morning when valued against the US dollar trading just above US$0.69. On the back of a fall in US equities, the Australian dollar dropped to US$0.6903 early in the session before reaching a six-day high of US$0.6964. Since last Friday, AUDUSD is moving sideways between US$0.6900 and US$0.6960 with a modest bullish bias, still unable to move significantly away from the 2-year low at US$0.6823 it reached in May. On the data front, there were no scheduled releases yesterday. Looking ahead today we will see the release of May’s retail sales numbers. A strong retail beat will boost the case for another aggressive move by the RBA in July after their outsized 50-bps hike. On a technical level this week the short-term outlook for the Australian dollar has improved. The next resistance level is at US$0.6990. Whereas a decline will push the Australian dollar back under US$0.6870.
Overnight US equities are down 2-3% while the USD is broadly stronger. US equity markets opened stronger but then got whacked by a reality check after some weak economic data and the S&P500 is currently down 1.8% with the Nasdaq index down 2.6%. On the data front yesterday Consumer Confidence fell for a second consecutive month in June falling to its lowest point in nearly a decade. Expectations have now fallen well below a reading of 80, suggesting weaker growth in the second half of 2022 as well as a growing risk of recession by year’s end. Looking ahead this week in the US, attention will likely continue to be on how the Federal Reserve evaluates the current outlook between high inflation and recession fears. Regarding data, the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE report) on Thursday will be the most important followed by the ISM Manufacturing on Friday which is a leading indicator of economic health. On Wednesday Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell will speak as he attends the ECB Forum on Central Banking.
- AUD/USD: 0.6800 – 0.7000 ▼
- AUD/EUR: 0.6450 – 0.6650 ▼
- GBP/AUD: 1.7550 – 1.7750 ▲
- AUD/NZD: 1.1065 – 1.1074 ▲
- AUD/CAD: 0.8750 – 0.8950 ▲
AUD/USD jumps above 0.6900 as Aussie Retail Sales surprise positively
AUD/USD is picking up fresh bids, jumping back above 0.6900, as the Australian Retail Sales surprise to the upside with 0.9% in May. The US dollar eases alongside yields amid persisting risk-off mood. Powell eyed.
USD/JPY regains 136.00 amid USD rebound, ahead of Powell
USD/JPY is trading above 136.00 resuming weekly gains in Wednesday’s sluggish Asian session. The pair is tracking the renewed uptick in the US dollar, although the further upside appears capped amid risk-off flows and negative Treasury yields. Powell eyed.
Gold eyes further downside towards $1,800, Fed Chair Powell in focus
Gold Price remains on the back foot around $1,820, despite the recent bounce off intraday low. In doing so, the yellow metal prints a three-day downtrend as traders await the week’s key data/events amid a sluggish Asian session on Wednesday.
Why this move from Shiba Inu price could catch investors off guard?
Shiba Inu price prepares for a quick retracement after nearly a week of recovery bounce. While this run-up was impressive, things are likely going to go slow for SHIB as investors continue to book profits.
