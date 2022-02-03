Daily Currency Update
The AUD tracked sideways through trade on Wednesday, consolidating the recent recovery above 0.71 US cents. Having enjoyed a period of heightened volatility over the last 2 weeks markets looked to take pause, tempering price action ahead of two key Central bank policy updates from the Bank of England and ECB. The AUD bounced between 0.7120 and 0.7160 as investors largely ignored commentary from Reserve Bank Governor Philip Lowe. While Lowe finally admitted a rate hike may be needed at some point in 2022, he was reluctant in being drawn away from the RBA’s dovish and patient stance suggesting the Bank needs to see consistent and consolidated wage growth before pivoting its strategy. The persistent dovish messaging has forced markets to pare back expectations for monetary policy change with analysts adjusting near term expectations. Lowe’s comments had little impact on AUD value as we look ahead to employment and quarterly wage growth data later this month.
Key Movers
The US dollar continued to track lower through trade on Wednesday as domestic labour market data coupled with bond market repricing helped foster demand for risk assets and other major currencies. ADP employment estimates showed a sharp contraction in jobs growth through January with 301,000 jobs lost, a significant downturn and shift away from recent labour market strength. The downturn in labour market performance has been blamed on the surge in COVID-19 case numbers thanks to the Omicron variant, dispelling expectations for a 50-basis point rate hike in March and prompting a correction in 10-year bond rates. In contrast, European bond markets responded to an uptick in headline CPI data pushing 10-year rates toward a two and a half year high. European inflation rose to 5.1% year-on-year, its highest level in twenty-two years and well above market estimates. The record print has prompted markets to bring forward expectations for an ECB rate hike with analysts now pricing in a 10-basis point adjustment in July with tonight’s ECB policy meeting now in sharp focus. We expect policymakers will maintain their stance inflation will moderate and are unlikely to be drawn on raising rates in 2022. That said, we are keenly attuned to even the slightest change in rhetoric as the euro looks to consolidate a push back above 1.13. The Bank of England is expected to raise rates by 25 basis points this evening while a process of balance sheet correction is likely to be announced. Policymakers have signalled QE tightening would commence once the interest rate reached 0.5%. With the market pricing in a 125-basis point adjustment in rates across the rest of the year, we are keenly attuned to any policy change and forward guidance afforded today.
Expected Ranges
- AUD/USD: 0.6960 – 0.7230 ▲
- AUD/EUR: 0.6280 – 0.6380 ▼
- GBP/AUD: 1.8880 – 1.9120 ▲
- AUD/NZD: 1.0720 – 1.0780 ▲
- AUD/CAD: 0.9010 – 0.9080 ▼
IMPORTANT: This information has been prepared for distribution over the internet and without taking into account the investment objectives, financial situation and particular needs of any particular person. Oz Forex Foreign Exchange makes no recommendations as to the merits of any financial product referred to in this website, emails or its related websites. Please read our Product Disclosure Statement and our Financial Services Guide.
Regulated in Australia by ASIC (AFS Licence number 226 484)
© 2010 Copyright Oz Forex Foreign Exchange Pty Ltd ABN 65 092-375-703
OzForex Foreign Exchange Services
Member of FOS (Financial Ombudsman Service)
Full Member of AFMA (Australian Financial Markets Association)
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: 50-DMA probes four-day uptrend ahead of ECB
EUR/USD portrays the pre-ECB anxiety while edging higher past 1.1300 during early Thursday morning in Asia. That said, the major currency pair seesaws around 1.1305 after refreshing the weekly top to 1.1330 the previous day.
GBP/USD: Bulls flirt with 200-day EMA with eyes on BOE
GBP/USD seesaws around a fortnight high near 1.3575 as traders brace for the Bank of England (BOE) monetary policy decision during Thursday’s Asian session. The cable pair rose during the last four consecutive days to cross the 100-day EMA and the 50-day EMA but is struggling to surpass the 200-day EMA ahead of the key event.
Gold grinds higher past $1,800 as traders brace for ECB, BOE
Gold prices tease weekly top surrounding $1,810 as markets turn cautious ahead of monetary policy meetings from ECB and BOE. The bright metal rose to a one-week high during the four-day uptrend the previous day before easing from $1,810.
Decentraland price to retest $2.50 before MANA advances further
Decentraland price action continues to be very bullish in the near term, with bulls completing a spectacular rally off the 50% Fibonacci retracement at $2.00. Bulls continued this momentum, pushing past $2.25 and $2.50, but halted shy of the $3.00 value area.
ECB vs. BoE and Impact on EUR & GBP
For currency traders, the action heats up in the next 24 hours with the European Central Bank and Bank of England monetary policy announcements on Thursday followed by U.S. and Canadian employment reports on Friday.