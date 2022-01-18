AUD/CHF on the 4-hour chart is on the back foot below both the 50 and 200 EMAs, challenging with the support of 0.65745. A breach through this level should resume a downward move that paves the way towards the following price barriers, located at 0.65663 and 0.65620. If selling forces intensify, the pair could then fall towards 0.65558 and 0.65440.

Alternatively, the market will turn bullish if buyers push the price above the resistance level of 0.66050. If that happens, the 50 is expected to offer resistance around 0.66181, followed by the 200-EMA obstacle about 0.66277.

Short-term oscillators confirm prevailing bearish momentum.

Important support levels:

0.65745

0.65663

0.65620

0.65558

0.65440

Important resistance levels:

0.66050

0.66181

0.66277

0.66366

Momentum Oscillators:

RSI: Bearish.

Momentum: Bearish.

MACD: Bearish.