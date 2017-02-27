EUR/TRY 4H Chart: Channel Down

Comment: The common European currency continues to trade against the Turkish Lira in a descending channel pattern, which has been analyzed previously. However, recent events demand an update of the analysis. As forecasted before the rate moved down to the 23.60% Fibonacci retracement level at 3.9307 and passed it after being hindered slightly. The situation is repeating itself, as the rate has recently rebounded against the 38.20% retracement level at 3.7759 mark, and in the last 12 hours has begun to make a second attempt to pass the support level. The Fibonacci retracement levels are measured for this pair by connecting the 2016 high and low levels.

AUD/CHF 4H Chart: Channel Up

Comment: The Australian Dollar is simultaneously trading in two ascending channels against the Swiss Franc. However, that does not necessarily mean that the currency exchange rate is set to surge. Recently the pair reached and bounced off first from the medium size pattern’s upper trend line and afterwards did the same against the large scale pattern’s resistance line. Due to that reason, it is most likely that a new medium term pattern is set to reveal itself in the near future. In addition, the currency pair has shown that it is affected by the Fibonacci retracement levels, which are measured by connecting the 2017 high and low levels.

