AUD/CAD is trading in a downtrend by making these lower tops and lower bottoms below both the 50- and 200-day EMA. The story has become interesting since the sellers strengthened enough to break December’s low at 0.8974. that breakdown has led the price to sink into the lowest level since April 2020.

They are challenging to pierce the 0.8935 hurdles in the Friday trading session. If they clear this barrier successfully, the next resistance is estimated at around 0.8916.

We can expect sellers to take a breather around this boundary as the RSI is falling to oversold territory.

The prevailing bearish momentum can drag the pair down to the 0.8878 barrier. Suppose sellers overcome all these obstacles. In that case, they may get to some rest at the support of 0.8820, which lines up with the 261.8% Fibo level.

Otherwise, buyers should decisively break above the 0.9070 hurdle to turn the play upside.

Momentum oscillators are reflecting a strong bearish bias. RIS is trending down, getting into the oversold territory. Momentum has been exploring its most profound levels in the selling area. And MACD bar is growing further in the negative zone below its signal line.