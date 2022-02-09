On the four-hour chart, the AUD/CAD pair has been on traction to form a bullish reversal after making a higher bottom at 0.8991. This short-term descending channel can depict an upside breakout through its upper line, which a pullback has followed to the broken line as well as the 50-EMA. Seemingly buyers are reversing back to the upside, especially following a decisive break above the swing top at 0.9076 and the 200-EMA. Currently, the 127.2% Fibonacci level is holding resistance. If bulls manage to gain further ground above this crucial level at 0.9099, the price will propel for the 0.9128 in line with the 161.8% Fibonacci level. Overcoming this barrier could pave the way towards 0.9161 in the meantime.

Otherwise, intensifying selling pressure might send the pair to retest the 200-EMA. Further decline could charge to the following support around 50-EMA. However, bears need to run the market below the swing bottom of 0.8991 to resume the downtrend.

Oscillators endorsing bullish bias. RSI is running upward in buying territory, and momentum is also hovering above the 100-threshold. The MACD bars are sustaining their gradual climb in the positive region above the signal line.