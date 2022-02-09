On the four-hour chart, the AUD/CAD pair has been on traction to form a bullish reversal after making a higher bottom at 0.8991. This short-term descending channel can depict an upside breakout through its upper line, which a pullback has followed to the broken line as well as the 50-EMA. Seemingly buyers are reversing back to the upside, especially following a decisive break above the swing top at 0.9076 and the 200-EMA. Currently, the 127.2% Fibonacci level is holding resistance. If bulls manage to gain further ground above this crucial level at 0.9099, the price will propel for the 0.9128 in line with the 161.8% Fibonacci level. Overcoming this barrier could pave the way towards 0.9161 in the meantime.
Otherwise, intensifying selling pressure might send the pair to retest the 200-EMA. Further decline could charge to the following support around 50-EMA. However, bears need to run the market below the swing bottom of 0.8991 to resume the downtrend.
Oscillators endorsing bullish bias. RSI is running upward in buying territory, and momentum is also hovering above the 100-threshold. The MACD bars are sustaining their gradual climb in the positive region above the signal line.
Trading forex and other financial instruments involve a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors or traders. Traders must carefully consider their trading objectives, financial situation, risk appetite, and level of experience before stepping into margin trading with Inveslo. There's a risk of losing more than the trader’s initial investment. The higher the leverage, the more the risk, which can go or against you. Traders are advised to be aware of the associated risks.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD steady around 1.1420 as investors await US inflation
The EUR/USD pair spent Wednesday pivoting around the current price zone, lacking directional strength as market players get ready for another record in US CPI.
GBP/USD retreats toward 1.3550 following BOE's Pill's comments
GBP/USD lost its traction after rising toward 1.3600 earlier in the day as investors assess the latest comments from BOE Chief Economist Huw Pill, who said that the outlook for the bank rate was uncertain beyond the coming months.
Gold Price Forecast: Broad dollar’s weakness makes gold shine Premium
Gold is up for a fourth consecutive trading day, changing hands at fresh weekly highs above $1,834.00 a troy ounce. The bright metal benefited from the greenback softer tone, the latter triggered by retreating US government bond yields alongside persistent strength in equities markets.
Shiba Inu price enters new uptrend towards $0.00005
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Shiba Inu price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate where SHIB could be heading next.
GBP/NZD on the edge of the cliff, levels to watch and the next trigger to move it Premium
Where is GBP/NZD heading? We have received a question about this cross, which had a significant rally through early February. At that point, it began trading in a limited range, and may now find its way down.