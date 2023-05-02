Introduction
VolatilityMarkets Momentum Trade Idea.
According to AQR the quantitative hedge fund and Yale University, over the past 100 years markets moved in trends.
Market summary
Price
AUDCAD last price was $ 0.909207.
Trend analysis
In the short term AUDCAD has been accelerating higher. In the long term AUDCAD has been accelerating higher.
Value analysis
Over the past 20 days, the AUDCAD price increased 15 days and decreased 5 days.
For every up day, there were 0.33 down days.
The average return on days where the price increased is 0.3135%.
The average return on days where the price decreased is -0.7338%.
Performance
Over the past 20 Days, the price has increased by 1.01% percent.
Over the past 20 days, the average return per day has been 0.0505% percent.
Trade idea
Taking into account the long term trend accelerating higher, we propose a long trade idea with an overnight time horizon.
Momentum trade idea
Buy $ 201,823 AUD or 2.02 lots of AUDCAD, take profit at $ 0.9137 for a $ 1,000 AUD gain, stop out at $ 0.9047 for a $ 1,000 AUD loss through an overnight time horizon.
Intraday predictions
AUD/CAD trend analysis
AUDCAD last price was $ 0.909207. The short term trend accelerating higher is stronger than the long term trend accelerating higher. This trade goes long when the last change was higher and accelerating.
AUD/CAD value analysis
Over the past 20 days, the AUDCAD price increased 15 days and decreased 5 days. For every up day, there were 0.33 down days. The average return on days where the price increased is 0.3135% The average return on days where the price decreased is -0.7338% Over the past 20 Days, the price has increased by 1.01% percent. Over the past 20 days, the average return per day has been 0.0505% percent.
AUD/CAD worst/best case scenario analysis
Within 1 week, our worst case scenario where we are 95% certain that this level won't trade for AUDCAD, is $ 0.896037, and the best case scenario overnight is $ 0.922377. levels outside of this range are unlikely, but still possible, to trade. We are 50% confident that $ 0.9047 could trade and that $ 0.9137 could trade. These levels are within statistical probability.
Expected range
Probability Vs Payout Chart:
This graph contrasts the percentage payout of holding a position vs the probability that the payout occurs. The red and green columns represent the probability of stopping out and taking profit and their associated payouts.
Key Takeaways:
-
Price today $ 0.909207.
-
Over the past 20 days, the AUDCAD price increased 15 days and decreased 5 Days.
-
For every up day, there were 0.33 down days.
-
The average return on days where the price increased is 0.3135%.
-
The average return on days where the price decreased is -0.7338%.
-
Over the past 20 Days, the price has increased by 1.01% percent.
-
Over the past 20 days, the average return per day has been 0.0505% percent.
-
Over the past 20 days, The price has on average been accelerating: 3.4553 pips per day higher.
-
Over the last session, the price increased by 115.22 pips.
-
Over the last session, the price increased by 1.2673 %.
-
Over the last session, the price accelerated by 102.56 pips.
