Introduction
VolatilityMarkets Momentum Trade Idea.
According to AQR the quantitative hedge fund and Yale University, over the past 100 years markets moved in trends.
Market summary
Price
AUDCAD last price was $ 0.907126 .
Trend analysis
In the short term AUDCAD has been accelerating higher. In the long term AUDCAD has been accelerating higher.
Value analysis
Over the past 20 days, the AUDCAD price increased 12 days and decreased 8 days.
For every up day, there were 0.67 down days.
The average return on days where the price increased is 0.355%
The average return on days where the price decreased is -0.4966%
Performance
Over the past 20 Days, the price has increased by 0.26% percent.
Over the past 20 days, the average return per day has been 0.013% percent.
Trade idea
Taking into account the long term trend accelerating higher, we propose a long trade idea with an overnight time horizon.
Momentum trade idea
Buy $ 210,240 AUD or 2.1 lots of AUDCAD, take profit at $ 0.9145 for a $ 1,710 AUD gain, stop out at $ 0.9028 for a $ 1,000 AUD loss through an overnight time horizon
Intraday predictions
AUDCAD trend analysis
AUDCAD last price was $ 0.907126. The short term trend accelerating higher is stronger than the long term trend accelerating higher. This trade goes long when the last change was higher and accelerating.
AUD/CAD value analysis
AUDCAD worst/best case scenario analysis
Within 1 week, our worst case scenario where we are 95% certain that this level won't trade for AUDCAD, is $ 0.894516, and the best case scenario overnight is $ 0.919736. levels outside of this range are unlikely, but still possible, to trade. We are 50% confident that $ 0.9028 could trade and that $ 0.9145 could trade. These levels are within statistical probability.
Expected range
Probability Vs Payout Chart:
This graph contrasts the percentage payout of holding a position vs the probability that the payout occurs. The red and green columns represent the probability of stopping out and taking profit and their associated payouts.
Key Takeaways:
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Over the past 20 days, The price has on average been accelerating: 2.1668 pips per day higher.
-
Over the last session, the price increased by 41.17 pips.
-
Over the last session, the price increased by 0.4539 %.
-
Over the last session, the price accelerated by 32.76 pips.
Volatility Markets provides trend following trade ideas for momentum traders. The Volatility Markets Newswire measures the direction and acceleration of a security and then structures a trade idea to capitalize on the trend. While trends have been shown to exist in markets over the past 100 years, they are no guarantee of future asset prices. You should take these ideas lightly and at your own risk.
