Daily currency update
The AUD rebounded through trade on Thursday, bouncing off lows approaching 0.6750 and extending back above 0.68 US cents amid an improvement in sentiment. Rising fears for a global recession have forced markets to adopt a risk off bias in recent weeks, weighing on commodity prices and growth correlated currencies. Reports China is considering introducing a $220 billion bond program designed to fund infrastructure investment through H2 helped ease escalating recession concerns, elevating commodity prices and potentially shoring up the Chinese growth outlook. Copper advanced 4% overnight, leading gains across key industrial metals and helping propel the AUD to intraday highs at 0.6850. With little of note on today’s domestic macroeconomic ticket our attentions remain with the broader risk narrative leading into tonight’s all-important US non-farm payroll print.
Key movers
Commodity currencies led gains through trade on Thursday, as improved risk sentiment forced the USD off recent highs. The CAD, NOK, NZD and AUD all moved higher, with the AUD leading gains across the commodity driven cohort. The pound also outperformed, reacting positively to reports Boris Johnson has finally acknowledged his position as Torrie leader is now untenable and is preparing for a leadership contest, likely in October. While Johnson’s current wish is to remain as caretaker PM into the leadership, ballot markets anticipate he will be forced to resign sooner. The Prime Minister has been mired in scandal after scandal and with the ruling Torrie party divided, the promise of new leadership and unity have buoyed markets. Sterling advanced back above 1.20 to touch intraday highs at 1.2030. In other news, the euro remains under pressure, marking fresh lows at 1.0150. European gas futures rose another 6% overnight, marking their highest level since March, elevating fears officials will have no choice but to introduce electricity rationing amid sustained supply shortages. With the ECB struggling to control inflationary pressures, further elevation in energy costs and an increasing decline in consumers purchasing power are pushing the continent toward recession and a cycle of stagflation. Our attentions remain with the performance of gas futures and US non-farm payroll data as we managed direction into the weekly close.
Expected ranges
- AUD/USD: 0.6730 – 0.6930 ▲
- AUD/EUR: 0.6650 – 0.6820 ▲
- GBP/AUD: 1.7380 – 17620 ▼
- AUD/NZD: 1.1020 – 1.1120 ▲
- AUD/CAD: 0.8820 – 0.8920 ▲
IMPORTANT: This information has been prepared for distribution over the internet and without taking into account the investment objectives, financial situation and particular needs of any particular person. Oz Forex Foreign Exchange makes no recommendations as to the merits of any financial product referred to in this website, emails or its related websites. Please read our Product Disclosure Statement and our Financial Services Guide.
Regulated in Australia by ASIC (AFS Licence number 226 484)
© 2010 Copyright Oz Forex Foreign Exchange Pty Ltd ABN 65 092-375-703
OzForex Foreign Exchange Services
Member of FOS (Financial Ombudsman Service)
Full Member of AFMA (Australian Financial Markets Association)
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends recovery toward 1.0200 area
EUR/USD has regained its traction and climbed into positive territory above 1.0180 following the NFP-inspired drop in the early American session. With Wall Street's main indexes recovered after opening in negative territory, putting additional weight on the dollar.
GBP/USD holds in positive territory above 1.2000
GBP/USD has managed to stage a rebound and advanced beyond 1.2000. The positive shift witnessed in risk sentiment is making it difficult for the greenback to preserve its strength despite the better-than-expected Nonfarm Payrolls growth in June.
Gold rebounds toward $1,750 despite rising US yields
Gold has gathered bullish momentum following Wall Street's opening bell and advanced toward $1,750. Although the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up more than 2% on the day, the renewed dollar weakness allows XAU/USD to hold in positive territory.
New lawsuit claims Solana’s SOL is an unregistered, centralized security
Solana has been slammed with a lawsuit claiming SOL is an unregistered security. The plaintiff claimed that Solana’s SOL token is a centralized security and insiders profited immensely while retail traders suffered losses.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!