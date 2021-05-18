AUD - Australian Dollar
The Australian dollar advanced through trade on Tuesday, buoyed by broad based USD softness and sustained strength across key commodities prices. Having struggled to extend beyond resistance at 0.7780/90 the AUD found support through the domestic session breaking through 0.78 to touch intraday highs at 0.7810 before settling into a narrow range through the overnight session. With little headline news flow driving upside, the AUD simply benefited from broader US dollar weakness amid higher oil prices and a modest shift in demand for risk.
While the AUD faces short-term inflation led headwinds, we maintain our bullish expectations. The global risk backdrop remains positive, while domestic macroeconomic performance continues to improve and commodity prices test new highs. A sustained break above resistance at 0.7830 and 0.79 could signal another push toward 0.80 before year-end.
Attentions today turn to domestic wage price data. While we expect little in the way of wage growth, a surprise to the upside could help the AUD consolidate a shift above 0.78.
Key Movers
The US dollar and Japanese yen underperformed through trade on Tuesday while the EUR and GBP enjoyed renewed demand. The US dollar fell against all major counterparts while the yen struggled following a sharp decline in Q1 GDP data. Economic activity contracted nearly 1.5% in the three months to March 31 while leading indicators suggest a similar decline through Q2. Japan has failed to control COVID-19 and is in the grip of another wave of infections that have prompted tightening restrictions and an evaporation of corporate investment. With the threat of a double dip recession looming, we anticipate outside a risk-off environment, the JPY will struggle to mount any upside momentum.
Despite a contraction in GDP, the euro extended through 1.22 touching new highs at 1.2230 while the pound sterling broke 1.42 to touch 1.4220. With the UK continuing its push to vaccinate the population by July and Europe’s own immunisation program gathering momentum, the scope for easing restriction and economic recovery should support both currencies through the medium to long term.
Expected Ranges
AUD/USD: 0.7730 - 0.7830 ▼
AUD/EUR: 0.6350 - 0.6420 ▼
GBP/AUD: 1.7980 - 1.8290 ▲
AUD/NZD: 1.0690 - 1.0780 ▼
AUD/CAD: 0.9350 - 0.9430 ▲
IMPORTANT: This information has been prepared for distribution over the internet and without taking into account the investment objectives, financial situation and particular needs of any particular person. Oz Forex Foreign Exchange makes no recommendations as to the merits of any financial product referred to in this website, emails or its related websites. Please read our Product Disclosure Statement and our Financial Services Guide.
Regulated in Australia by ASIC (AFS Licence number 226 484)
© 2010 Copyright Oz Forex Foreign Exchange Pty Ltd ABN 65 092-375-703
OzForex Foreign Exchange Services
Member of FOS (Financial Ombudsman Service)
Full Member of AFMA (Australian Financial Markets Association)
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retains gains above 1.2200, eyes higher highs.
EUR/USD holds near a fresh monthly high at 1.2233 and seems poised to challenge the year high at 1.2349, as the US Federal Reserve is determined to ignore higher inflation levels.
GBP/USD bulls ready to challenge this year’s high
The GBP/USD pair surged to 1.4219 on the back of the persistent dollar’s weakness and better than expected UK data. The kingdom published the ILO unemployment rate for the three months to March, which contracted to 4.8% vs the steady 4.9% expected.
Dogecoin poised for an explosive rally
Dogecoin price stabilizes along the April 16 high with consecutive inside days, creating the foundation for an explosive restart for the rally moving forward. Coinbase to add the meme-based cryptocurrency to its list of tradable assets.
EUR/USD retains gains above 1.2200, eyes higher highs.
EUR/USD holds near a fresh monthly high at 1.2233 and seems poised to challenge the year high at 1.2349, as the US Federal Reserve is determined to ignore higher inflation levels.
What's constraining a more robust return to work?
Demand for labor, as measured by job openings and hiring plans, has fully recovered, but employers report finding it increasingly difficult to nd the workers they need.