AUD/USD attempts to rebound
The Australian dollar finds support from upbeat RBA meeting minutes. A break above 0.6790 has prompted some sellers to cover their bets, easing the downward pressure for now. The former resistance has turned into a support. 0.6870 is a congestion area as it coincides with the 30-day moving average. The bears may look to fade the rebound as the RSI inches into the overbought zone. However, a bullish breakout could trigger an extended rally towards 0.6960 and pave the way for a potential recovery in the days to come.
UK oil tests resistance
Oil markets rallied as Saudi Arabia did not yield to pressure from US President Biden's to boost supply. A fall below the psychological level of 100.00 and a bearish MA cross on the daily chart have put a dent to the two-year long uptrend. Rebounds could come under pressure as the bias shifted to the downside. The price action is testing 107.00 and its breach would carry it to the origin of July’s sell-off at 104.00 which is a major resistance. 99.50 is the immediate support and a deeper correction could send Brent crude below 94.50.
US 30 hits resistance
The Dow Jones 30 fell back after major financial stocks reported lower profits in the second quarter. A rally back above the 30-day moving average near 31500 indicates solid interest in keeping the index steady. The recent high at 31800 is a critical ceiling and a breakout might turn short-term sentiment around, opening the door to June’s high at 33300. In the meantime, the RSI’s overbought condition led buyers to take profit. 30700 is a fresh support and 30180 an important floor to keep the current rebound intact.
AUD/USD struggles to retain its recent gains
The AUD/USD trades a handful of pips below the 0.6900 threshold, easing amid a souring market mood. Inflation and recession-related fears weighed on global equities, which undermined demand for the aussie.
EUR/USD turns negative ahead of the ECB decision
EUR/USD trades below 1.0200 after reaching a fresh weekly high of 1.0272. Turmoil in Europe and discouraging US news fueled demand for the safe-haven dollar. Speculative interest now waits for the ECB monetary policy decision.
Gold price is 'smelting' below $1,700 and just $20.00 away from key weekly pivot
Gold price is down 0.85% at $1,696,84 as the US dollar strengthens which left XAUUSD for December delivery down US$10.40 to US$1,717.70. Still, the spot gold price is below the psychological threshold and traders are eyeing a move to the weekly pivot of $1,676.
Litecoin price is breaking out!
LTC has breached a triangle consolidation to the upside. If the technicals are correct a rally towards $70 is underway. The bulls have established a new monthly high with a large bullish engulfing candle.
