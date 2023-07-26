Share:

The Federal Reserve has decided to increase interest rates by 25 basis points, reaching a range of 5.25% to 5.50%, marking the highest level seen in 22 years. Market participants widely anticipated this move as the Fed resumed its tightening campaign.

In their statement, the Fed expressed a positive outlook on economic growth, acknowledging that economic activity has been expanding at a moderate pace, which is a subtle improvement from the previous characterization of "modest" growth. The focus on consumer prices remained, with the Fed emphasizing that inflation continues to be elevated, and policymakers will closely monitor the risks it poses, mirroring their assessment from the previous month.

Following the announcement of the Fed's decision, the U.S. dollar retreated across the board. This movement in the dollar contributed to a boost in gold prices and an immediate focus is now on the $1,973 minor resistance and $1,978 further above.

An exception to the general trend is the Australian dollar, which bucked the trend after data revealed that domestic inflation slowed more than expected in the second quarter. This decrease in inflation reduced pressure on the Reserve Bank of Australia to implement further policy tightening measures. The data showed that Australia's consumer price index rose by 6%, a deceleration from the 7% recorded in the first quarter and below the market's expectations of 6.2%. Consequently, the Australian dollar weakened to approximately $0.676.