Daily Currency Update
The Australian dollar is slightly stronger this morning when compared to the greenback. On Friday the Aussie dollar traded a little over 0.74 U.S. cents as risk appetite helped propel the Aussie dollar to a fresh monthly high of 0.7414. The Aussie dollar was up 0.5% on Friday (1.7% on the week) against the greenback. The global economy is facing an incredible amount of uncertainty at the moment which is continuing to drive the volatility we’re seeing in financial markets. Whether it’s uncertainty around inflation, interest rates, commodity prices, Covid or Ukraine, the growth outlook has become extremely unclear and is constantly subject to significant revisions. Looking ahead this week and on Tuesday we will hear from the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Governor Philip Lowe and if he hints that a change is coming, we could see a boost in the Aussie dollar. On Thursday we will see the release of the Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) a leading indicator of economic health which surveys around 400 purchasing managers which asks respondents to rate the relative level of business conditions including employment, production, new orders, prices, supplier deliveries, and inventories. From a technical perspective, the AUD/USD pair is currently trading at 0.7387. We continue to expect support to hold on to moves approaching 0.7300 while now any upward push will likely meet resistance around 0.7440.
Key Movers
On Friday in the saw the release of US Jobless Claims. In the week ending March 12, the advance figure for seasonally adjusted initial claims was 214,000, a decrease of 15,000 from the previous week’s revised level. The previous week’s level was revised up by 2,000 from 227,000 to 229,000. The 4-week moving average was 223,000, a decrease of 8,750 from the previous week’s revised average. The previous week’s average was revised up by 500 from 231,250 to 231,750. Looking ahead this week and the economic calendar is filled with releases that include new home sales, durable goods orders, the flash PMI readings, and the final consumer sentiment readings for March. Widespread pricing pressures will likely weigh on consumer sentiment, manufacturing and service activity. The housing market remains hot but surging mortgage rates will shortly cool that economy. Last week the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) raised interest rates by 25bps for the first time since 2018 whilst signalling there could be more. Over the weekend Federal Governor Christopher Waller put the market firmly on notice for a 50bps rate hike in the coming months, explaining it was only the uncertainty around the Ukraine war that persuaded him to vote for a 25bps hike last week.
Expected Ranges
- AUD/USD: 0.7300 – 0.7500 ▲
- AUD/EUR: 0.6600 – 0.6800 ▲
- GBP/AUD: 1.7650 – 1.7850 ▼
- AUD/NZD: 1.0550 – 1.0750 ▲
- AUD/CAD: 0.9200 – 0.9400 ▲
IMPORTANT: This information has been prepared for distribution over the internet and without taking into account the investment objectives, financial situation and particular needs of any particular person. Oz Forex Foreign Exchange makes no recommendations as to the merits of any financial product referred to in this website, emails or its related websites. Please read our Product Disclosure Statement and our Financial Services Guide.
Regulated in Australia by ASIC (AFS Licence number 226 484)
© 2010 Copyright Oz Forex Foreign Exchange Pty Ltd ABN 65 092-375-703
OzForex Foreign Exchange Services
Member of FOS (Financial Ombudsman Service)
Full Member of AFMA (Australian Financial Markets Association)
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Bulls remain hopeful despite recent weakness around 0.7400
AUD/USD prints mild intraday losses around two-week high, recently sidelined. Sustained trading beyond 200-DMA, descending trend line from May favor buyers. Rising wedge teases sellers but 0.7200 break-down becomes necessary.
Gold dribbles around $1,920 even as Ukraine, China weigh on sentiment
Having witnessed the biggest weekly fall since June 2021, gold (XAU/USD) prices seesaw around $1,920, up 0.10% intraday, during Monday’s Asian session. The yellow metal initially cheered the recent escalation of the Ukraine-Russia tension.
EUR/USD remains pressured towards 100-SMA, fortnight-old support
EUR/USD begins the trading week on a back foot around 1.1045, after snapping the five-week downtrend. The major currency pair’s latest weakness takes clues from Thursday’s failure to cross a downward sloping resistance line from February, as well as bearish MACD signals.
Cardano price to revisit $1.20 after ADA bulls' strong comeback
Cardano price is out of its rangebound movement as it breached the upper limit on March 18. This uptrend signals that ADA is bound for more gains in the near future. Cardano price slid into a consolidation on March 5 and continued doing so for nearly two weeks.
Talk of recession is just wrong, or at least premature
We are struck dumb by the Fed delivering anti-inflationary policy and guidance, but markets are not sure it’s credible and the yield curve is flattening. See the chart. At the same time, the ECB is wibbly-wobbly and may not get to a hike this year at all.