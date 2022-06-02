Daily currency update
The Australian dollar traded largely sideways through Wednesday, unperturbed by a broadly stronger US dollar. A surprise uptick in Q1 GDP growth had little impact on AUD value and the currency tracked sideways through the domestic session, bouncing between US$0.7160 and US$0.72. The AUD found momentum to mark intraday highs at US$0.7230 on the heels of reports China will invest a further 120 billion in new infrastructure projects in a bid to bolster activity through this period of economic softness. However, it was unable to maintain the uptick following a stronger than anticipated US ISM manufacturing print that forced the AUD back below US$0.72. The key US macroeconomic print came in stronger than anticipated for May, surprising analysts expecting a downturn. Activity rebounded while inflation indicators eased slightly and while the employment index fell, the impact to the labour market and job openings wasn’t enough to sway investors and prevent an extension in rates expectations. US rates surged back toward 3% and investors again began pricing for aggressive Fed policy action. Having fallen back below US$0.72, the AUD reverted back to the day’s earlier narrow handle bouncing between US$0.7160 and US$0.7190 into this morning’s open. Our attentions turn now to US ADP employment data. While traditionally unreliable in forecasting Non-Farm payroll results with jobless claims rising through April ADP data will provide an interesting pre-cursor and marker of overall labour market health
Key movers
The US is broadly stronger on the heels of a robust ISM manufacturing survey which elevated expectations for rate hikes while forcing investors to adopt a more cautious approach to risk. US 2 and 10-year rates surged overnight up 13 and 9 basis points as global rates again enjoyed significant gains. Against this backdrop, the JPY came under pressure and the USD surged back above ¥130, while the euro failed to keep pace, slipping back toward US$1.0650 and the British pound gave up US$1.25 marking intraday lows at US$1.2475. In contrast, the Canadian dollar held up well, buoyed by a 2% surge in oil prices and the Bank of Canada monetary policy update. As expected, policymakers lifted the underlying cash rate by 50 basis points to 1.5% but the accompanying statement was much more hawkish than analysts anticipated. The bank noted inflation remained elevated and fears price pressures would become entrenched required forceful policy action. The aggressive rhetoric buoyed market expectations for future rate hikes with some market commentators now pricing in a 75 basis point hike. With a 20% chance of a three-quarter percent hike in July now priced in, we are keenly attuned to upcoming inflation data. A stubbornly elevated print will see expectations firm and could help support the CAD in the near term.
Expected ranges
- AUD/USD: 0.7080 – 0.7230 ▲
- AUD/EUR: 0.6620 – 0.6790 ▲
- GBP/AUD: 1.7280 – 1.7580 ▼
- AUD/NZD: 1.0980 – 1.1120 ▲
- AUD/CAD: 0.9020 – 0.9120 ▼
IMPORTANT: This information has been prepared for distribution over the internet and without taking into account the investment objectives, financial situation and particular needs of any particular person. Oz Forex Foreign Exchange makes no recommendations as to the merits of any financial product referred to in this website, emails or its related websites. Please read our Product Disclosure Statement and our Financial Services Guide.
Regulated in Australia by ASIC (AFS Licence number 226 484)
© 2010 Copyright Oz Forex Foreign Exchange Pty Ltd ABN 65 092-375-703
OzForex Foreign Exchange Services
Member of FOS (Financial Ombudsman Service)
Full Member of AFMA (Australian Financial Markets Association)
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD bullish breakout set to extend towards 0.7300
AUD/USD trades in the 0.7250 region, and its highest since late April. The broad dollar’s weakness and the positive tone of Wall Street underpinned the pair. Resurgent commodity prices also provided support to the aussie
EUR/USD near weekly highs as the dollar keeps weakening
The EUR/USD pair topped around 1.0750 on Thursday, as market players dumped the greenback following downbeat US employment-related data. Growth and inflation remain in the eye of the storm.
Gold bulls return with a vengeance
Gold soared to its highest in nearly a month, holding near a daily top at $1,869.75. The dollar gave up ground on Thursday after rallying in the previous session, with additional pressure coming from easing government bond yields and the better tone of Wall Street.
Smart Money vs Dumb Money: Who controls the Dogecoin price?
Dogecoin has recently shown bearish re-entrance in the market. The bulls lost about 10% of gains made since the uptrend on May 27. The new decline throws off the trajectory for the DOGE and now places a large question mark surrounding the notorious meme coin’s future.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!