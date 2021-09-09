AUD bounces back toward 0.74 as global rates drive USD lowerAUD - Australian Dollar
The Australian dollar edged back toward 0.74 US cents overnight amid a broad weakening across the USD and euro, yet still lagged the JPY and CHF as markets chose to maintain a largely cautious tone. Having tested a break below 0.7350, the AUD found support through the overnight session, buoyed by a softening across US 10-year bond yields and an uptick across key commodity prices. Copper advanced 1.5%, while Aluminum marked a new 13 year high. The AUD touched intraday day highs at 0.7395 before edging lower into this morning’s open and what looks to be a relatively quiet session. Having failed to take advantage of euro softness following the ECB policy meeting, the Aussie struggled against most crosses. Closing flat against the shared currency while giving up ground against the NZD, GBP and CAD. With little of note on the days macroeconomic ticket our attentions remain with broader global forces and the underlying risk narrative for direction into the weekend.
Key Movers
Amid a drop across global rates, the USD and euro lagged most major counterparts through trade on Thursday, while the JPY and CHF led gains as investors saw little reason to shift away from the weeks risk off vibe. The ECB offered little to spark a risk recovery driving the euro toward 1.18, before broader USD weakness helped it close nearer 1.1825. The ECB, as expected, opted to reduce the pace of their Pandemic Bond Buying Program, yet failed to confirm the scale of the reduction and were at pains to point out it is not an intention to shift purchases back to zero, but rather a “recalibration” ahead of a review in December. While offering an optimistic assessment of the economic recovery to date, the ECB continues to lag major central bank counterparts in a path to normalisation. With the current emergency bond purchase program expected to run into March and the ECB’s traditional QE Asset purchase program likely bolstered in Q2 2022 to smooth the market transition, the ECB is a long way from shifting interest rates back above zero and toward normal.
With little of note on today’s macroeconomic ticket we expect a relatively quiet close to the week.
Expected Ranges
AUD/USD: 0.7330 - 0.7450 ▼
AUD/EUR: 0.6190 - 0.6260 ▲
GBP/AUD: 1.8580 - 1.8920 ▲
AUD/NZD: 1.0320 - 1.0420 ▼
AUD/CAD: 0.9290 - 0.9380 ▼
IMPORTANT: This information has been prepared for distribution over the internet and without taking into account the investment objectives, financial situation and particular needs of any particular person. Oz Forex Foreign Exchange makes no recommendations as to the merits of any financial product referred to in this website, emails or its related websites. Please read our Product Disclosure Statement and our Financial Services Guide.
Regulated in Australia by ASIC (AFS Licence number 226 484)
© 2010 Copyright Oz Forex Foreign Exchange Pty Ltd ABN 65 092-375-703
OzForex Foreign Exchange Services
Member of FOS (Financial Ombudsman Service)
Full Member of AFMA (Australian Financial Markets Association)
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stable at around 1.1830 after a disappointing ECB, falling US yields
The dollar faced another round of strong selling after a poor US 30-y auction. EUR/USD trades around 1.1830, following a disappointing ECB monetary policy announcement, as European policymakers held back on tapering.
GBP/USD extends gains to 1.3860
The pound is te strongest dollar’s rival this Thursday. GBP/USD extended its advance to 1.3862, its highest for this week. Speculative interest puts aside Brexit jitters, with the dollar in the eye of the storm.
Gold boosted by plummeting yields
The European Central Bank left its monetary policy unchanged, refused to discuss tapering. XAU/USD neutral-to-bearish long term stance persists as long as below 1,825.10.
Cardano looks ready to bounce back to $3
The global market rout made Cardano enter a short-term correction. Already half of the occurred losses have been recovered. Expect some consolidation before a breakout to the upside.
Here’s the most important takeaway from ECB
The European Central Bank delivered exactly what the market expected on Thursday. They slowed bond purchases and raise their inflation forecasts. Policymakers made it clear that the change was a “recalibration”..