Daily Currency Update
The Australian dollar reversed course overnight to regain most of the ground lost on Monday and challenge the 0.7250 level. Opening this morning at 0.7241, the Aussie enjoyed an impressive 0.78% rally spurred on by bullish equity and gold markets. Positivity permeated markets on Tuesday with Wall Street leading the charge. Most equity indexes traded in the green, with the notable exception of the NASDAQ. Commodity prices were also healthy with gold in particular bouncing strongly after collapsing at the beginning of the day. The bullish sentiment extended across to the Aussie and supported it through intraday trade to retake the 0.72 level. Ultimately, however, it was the less than expected result from US PMI data that saw the Aussie get the boost it needed to challenge 0.7250. Moving into Thursday, the Aussie enjoys a quiet day on the economic calendar and looks offshore for direction. All eyes will look to the United States Non-Farm Employment Change and FOMC Meeting Minutes for impetus.
Key Movers
The United States dollar was a key market mover overnight, losing ground significantly against most of the major currency pairs after the ISM US Manufacturing PMI was released. The report showed an expansion at 58.7 but was ultimately lower than analysts’ expectations of 60. US manufacturing appears to have taken a breath as supply logjams and a slight cooling of demand conspired to ease manufacturing demands and potentially inflation concerns. Despite the PMI reading, The Greenback also saw significant movement against the safe-haven currency, the Japanese yen. The pair opens this morning 0.7% higher at 116.134, its highest point in more than 4 years. The catalyst was US bond yields, which climbed significantly this week on interest rate hike expectations and saw a move away from the safe-haven.
Expected Ranges
- AUD/USD: 0.7195 – 0.7282 ▲
- AUD/EUR: 0.6376 – 0.6453 ▲
- GBP/AUD: 1.8570 – 1.8794 ▲
- AUD/NZD: 1.0568 – 1.0695 ▲
- AUD/CAD: 0.9143 – 0.9253 ▲
IMPORTANT: This information has been prepared for distribution over the internet and without taking into account the investment objectives, financial situation and particular needs of any particular person. Oz Forex Foreign Exchange makes no recommendations as to the merits of any financial product referred to in this website, emails or its related websites. Please read our Product Disclosure Statement and our Financial Services Guide.
Regulated in Australia by ASIC (AFS Licence number 226 484)
© 2010 Copyright Oz Forex Foreign Exchange Pty Ltd ABN 65 092-375-703
OzForex Foreign Exchange Services
Member of FOS (Financial Ombudsman Service)
Full Member of AFMA (Australian Financial Markets Association)
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds above 1.1300 after upbeat US ADP data
EUR/USD turned south and retreated to 1.1300 area after the data published by ADP showed that private sector employment in the US rose by 807,000 in December, surpassing the market expectation of 400,000 by a wide margin. However, the pair managed to limit its losses as it stays afloat in the positive territory ahead of FOMC minutes.
GBP/USD clings to modest daily gains near 1.3550
GBP/USD continues to trade in the positive territory near 1.3550 in the early American session on Wednesday. ADP Employment Change in the US arrived at +807K in December but the initial market reaction was largely muted. Focus shifts to FOMC Minutes.
Gold bulls hold the grip ahead of FOMC Minutes
Gold prices surged for a second consecutive day, with the bright metal topping at $1,829.59 a troy ounce as a better market’s mood played against the greenback. The American currency is down against most major rivals, as investors await the latest FOMC Meeting Minutes.
Decentraland price coils up before MANA explodes by 22%
Decentraland price is at an inflection point and will likely catalyze a massive run-up. This outlook, however, depends on how MANA bounces off the support level it is hovering around.
Explainer: Why EUR/USD could tumble before rebounding, the technical and fundamental angles Premium
Where next for the world's most popular currency pair? Down and then up, and for both technical and fundamental reasons detailed here.