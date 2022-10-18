AUD/USD attempts to recover
The Australian dollar finds support as the RBA minutes suggest more rate hikes to come. An oversold RSI on the daily chart shows exhaustion in the sell-off. A tentative break above 0.6340 has prompted some sellers to cover their positions, easing pressure on the aussie. Though the bears may be eager to fade rebounds. Short-term sentiment would remain downbeat unless the bulls manage to lift 0.6430 on the 20-day moving average. A fall below 0.6200 would extend the downtrend towards the psychological level of 0.6000.
NZD/USD finds some respite
The New Zealand dollar claws back losses on upbeat Q3 CPI. The pair is hovering above March 2020’s low at 0.5500 which has triggered a ‘buying-the-dips’ behaviour. The support-turned-resistance 0.5700 from a previous rebound is the first hurdle. The daily resistance at 0.5810 coincides with the 30-day moving average, making it an area of interest where stiff selling pressure from trend followers could be expected. A break below the critical floor at 0.5500 would signal a bearish continuation towards 0.53s.
Dow Jones 30 breaks resistance
The Dow Jones 30 rallies over the optimism about Q3 corporate earnings. The double bottom at 28700 is a sign of solid buying to keep the index afloat. A close above 30400 next to the 30-day moving average would flush out selling interests and possibly attract momentum buyers. As the bulls regain confidence, 31300 would be the next target with 29650 as a fresh support. However, this could be a mere flag-shaped consolidation from the daily chart’s perspective as the index is in bear market territory.
Bears in command
The bears are in the driver‘s seat. Treasuries show no sign of calming down – the parabolic move in yields doesn‘t look to be over, the 10-y yield is already 4.10% premarket, and that means significant risk-off headwinds today.