Asia Market Update: Equity markets trade mixed after sharp declines on Wall St.; AUD and Aussie yields rise on hotter CPI data; Corporate earnings also in focus.
General trend
- AUD/JPY rises as bets for RBA rate hike increase.
- OIS Traders consider odds of an RBA rate hike of 15bps priced into May 3rd RBA meeting [follows above target Q1 CPI data].
- Quiet session seen thus far for CNH.
- KRW pared decline on suspected intervention.
- UST yields extend drop.
- WTI Crude Futs trade above $100/bbl amid focus on Gazprom and its threats to cut off gas supplies.
- Beijing Tongzhou district has halted schools in the district citing coronavirus.
- What happened to China’s Mar Industrial Profits data?.
- China and Vietnam addressed rumors related to the equity markets.
- US equity FUTs pared drop amid guidance from Microsoft; Mattel rises on M&A speculation.
- Shanghai Composite ended morning trading slightly higher; Consumer Staples supported by results from Kweichow Moutai.
- Hang Seng rebounded from opening decline; Standard Chartered to report results on Thurs. (Apr 28th); HSBC remains weaker post earnings.
- Nikkei 225 has pared decline [Fanuc, Canon and Nomura drop following earnings].
- S&P ASX 200 trades modestly lower [Consumer and Financial indices lag amid inflation data]; Fortescue to issue quarterly production on Thurs.
- Hynix declines on earnings miss; Samsung Electronics to issue final Q1 results/guidance on Thurs.
- BOJ to hold policy meeting on Apr 27-28th (Wed-Thurs).
Reminder: BOJ to conduct unlimited fixed rate operation on 10-year JGBs for consecutive days until Thursday, Apr 28th.
- Companies due to report during the NY morning include ADP, American Tower, Amphenol, Boeing, Bunge, Boston Scientific, Check Point Software, CME, Dana, Evercore, Fiserv, General Dynamics, Group 1 Automotive, Garmin, Hess, Harley-Davidson, Humana, Kraft Heinz, Masco, Norfolk Southern, Owens Corning, Old Dominion Freight Line, Oshkosh, Penske Automotive, Ryder System, Steve Madden, Silicon Labs, Silgan Holdings, Spotify, Seagate, Teck Resources, TE Connectivity, T-Mobile US.
Headlines/Economic data
Australia/New Zealand
- ASX 200 opened -0.2%.
- (AU) Australia Q1 CPI Q/Q: 2.1% V 1.7%E; Y/Y: 5.1% V 4.6%E; Trimmed mean y/y rises above target; CPI Trimmed Mean (core) Q/Q: 1.4% v 1.2%e; Y/Y: 3.7% v 3.4%e [highest annualized pace since 2009].
- (AU) OIS Traders consider odds of an RBA rate hike of 15bps priced into May RBA meeting.
- (NZ) Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) Updates debt serviceability guidelines for residential mortgages; Expects slowdown in high Debt to income lending in next months.
Japan
- Nikkei 225 opened -1.4%.
- (JP) Japan PM Kishida announced ¥6.2T in stimulus for inflation in energy food and other items; Largest component will include gasoline subsidies; To compile additional ¥2.7T extra budget later - Press.
- (JP) Expected that a Japan Govt Panel member is going to propose reopening Japan for tourism – Press.
- (JP) Japan PM Kishida reiterated he want to restart as many nuclear power plants as possible - Japan media.
- (JP) Japan MOF sells ¥3.0T v ¥3.0T indicated in 0.00% 2-year JGBs: Avg Yield: -0.0540% v -0.0250% prior; bid-to-cover: 4.34x v 5.43x prior.
- (JP) Japan PM Kishida: Weak yen is positive for exports and Japan firms with assets overseas, but it hurts households and businesses by lifting raw material costs (yesterday after the close).
Korea
- Kospi opened -1.4%.
- (KR) South Korea Apr Consumer Confidence: 103.8 v 103.2 prior; Households’ inflation expectation for next 12 months: 3.1% v 2.9% prior.
- 000660.KR Reports Q1 (KRW) Net 1.98B v 990.4B y/y; Op 2.86T v 1.32T y/y; Rev 12.2T v 8.49T y/y.
- (KR) Said that the incoming Govt is considering cutting mobile phone rates - Press.
- (KR) South Korea FX authorities suspected of selling USD to slow the pace of KRW decline - press.
China/Hong Kong
- Hang Seng opened -1.1%; Shanghai Composite opened -0.7%.
- 600519.CN Reports Q1 (CNY) Net 17.2B v 14.0B y/y; Rev 32.3B v 27.3B y/y.
- (CN) Beijing Tongzhou district has halted schools in the district citing coronavirus – Press.
- (CN) China Mar interbank money market transactions at CNY118T (~$18.0T), +17% y/y; cites PBOC data – Xinhua.
- (CN) Shanghai reports 13,562 coronavirus cases v 16,980 prior, 48 deaths v 52 prior; Beijing reports 34 additional coronavirus cases.
- (CN) China policy makers not in agreement on crackdown in property industry – FT.
- (CN) China State Media: Rumors of State Backed investors dumping China A-Shares during Q1 not true.
- (CN) China Insurance and Banking Regulator (CBIRC): Said to have 'admonished' certain banks and insurance companies over data problems – Press.
- (CN) China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 6.5598 v 6.5590 prior.
- (CN) China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Sells CNY10B in 7-day reverse repos v CNY10B prior; Net CNY0B v Net CNY0B prior.
- (CN) China Mar YTD Industrial Profits Y/Y: 8.5% v 5.0% prior.
- (CN) China stats Bureau (NBS) reported to have not released certain data on Mar industrial profits – Press.
- (CN) China 11th meeting of Financial and Economic Commission of the CPC Central Committee asked for more infrastructure development including transportation, energy and water conservancy projects.
- (CN) China President Xi called for "all-out efforts" to strengthen infrastructure construction, ordered officials to ensure China's economic growth outpaces the US this year.
- 388.HK Reports Q1 (HK$) Net 2.7B v 3.8B y/y; EBITDA 3.5B v 4.8B; Rev 4.7B v 5.9B y/y.
North America
- MSFT Reports Q3 $2.22 adj v $2.18e, Rev $49.4B v $49.0Be; Guides Q4 Rev $52.4-53.2B (implied) v $52.6Be - earnings call.
- CMG Reports Q1 $5.70 v $5.65e, Rev $2.02B v $2.01Be.
- TXN Reports Q1 $2.35 v $2.17e, Rev $4.91B v $4.71Be; Guides Q2 well below ests.
Europe
- (DE) German Fin Min Lindner: See a very high risk of feedback loop between inflation and higher wages - German press.
- (PL) Russia supplies of gas to Poland reported to be halted - Press; Later on flow said to have resumed.
- CBK.DE Reports prelim Q1 €284M v €133M y/y, Op €544M v €325.0Me, Rev €2.80B v €2.30Be.
- (RU) Russia Economy Ministry now sees 2022 GDP at -8.8% - Russian press.
Levels as of 01:15ET
- Hang Seng +0.0%; Shanghai Composite +0.4%; Kospi -1.4%; Nikkei225 -1.4%; ASX 200 -0.6%.
- Equity Futures: S&P500 +0.5%; Nasdaq100 +0.3%, Dax +1.1%; FTSE100 +0.3%.
- EUR 1.0654-1.0634; JPY 127.82-126.95; AUD 0.7175-0.7119; NZD 0.6585-0.6561.
- Commodity Futures: Gold -0.4% at $1,897/oz; Crude Oil +0.2% at $101.94/brl; Copper +0.5% at $4.43/lb.
All information provided by Trade The News (a product of Trade The News, Inc. "referred to as TTN hereafter") is for informational purposes only. Information provided is not meant as investment advice nor is it a recommendation to Buy or Sell securities. Although information is taken from sources deemed reliable, no guarantees or assurances can be made to the accuracy of any information provided. 1. Information can be inaccurate and/or incomplete 2. Information can be mistakenly re-released or be delayed, 3. Information may be incorrect, misread, misinterpreted or misunderstood 4. Human error is a business risk you are willing to assume 5. Technology can crash or be interrupted without notice 6. Trading decisions are the responsibility of traders, not those providing additional information. Trade The News is not liable (financial and/or non-financial) for any losses that may arise from any information provided by TTN. Trading securities involves a high degree of risk, and financial losses can and do occur on a regular basis and are part of the risk of trading and investing.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD takes a breather and steadies above 0.7100
After four consecutive days of losses, the AUD/USD pair managed to find support and stabilized above 0.7100 to end the day flat, as risk appetite found some respite on Wednesday. Wall Street indexes recovered slightly after facing heavy losses on Tuesday.
EUR/USD finds support ahead of 1.0500
Euro slumped and hit a fresh two-year low on Wednesday but managed to bounce modestly during the New York session as market sentiment improved slightly. However, the main bias remains bearish with the recovery likely to remain limited below 1.0700.
Gold hits two-month lows under $1,900
Gold extends its recent losses, trades at its lowest level since February. The bright metal plunges as investors are still looking at China's COVID situation and the Russian triggered conflict in Eastern Europe while anticipating an aggressive US tightening cycle.
Cardano price upsets investors as bulls go missing
Cardano price continues the downslide path as the bears have printed a bearish engulfing through a significant Fibonacci level. Bulls still involved are at high risk for a "sweep the lows" capitulation event.
BOJ Rate Decision: Sharp yen moves grab attention Premium
Following the conclusion of its two-day review meeting on April 28, the BOJ is unlikely to announce any changes to its monetary policy settings. The central bank, however, is expected to upgrade its inflation forecasts amid a fragile economic recovery.