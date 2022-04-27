Asia Market Update: Equity markets trade mixed after sharp declines on Wall St.; AUD and Aussie yields rise on hotter CPI data; Corporate earnings also in focus.

General trend

- AUD/JPY rises as bets for RBA rate hike increase.

- OIS Traders consider odds of an RBA rate hike of 15bps priced into May 3rd RBA meeting [follows above target Q1 CPI data].

- Quiet session seen thus far for CNH.

- KRW pared decline on suspected intervention.

- UST yields extend drop.

- WTI Crude Futs trade above $100/bbl amid focus on Gazprom and its threats to cut off gas supplies.

- Beijing Tongzhou district has halted schools in the district citing coronavirus.

- What happened to China’s Mar Industrial Profits data?.

- China and Vietnam addressed rumors related to the equity markets.

- US equity FUTs pared drop amid guidance from Microsoft; Mattel rises on M&A speculation.

- Shanghai Composite ended morning trading slightly higher; Consumer Staples supported by results from Kweichow Moutai.

- Hang Seng rebounded from opening decline; Standard Chartered to report results on Thurs. (Apr 28th); HSBC remains weaker post earnings.

- Nikkei 225 has pared decline [Fanuc, Canon and Nomura drop following earnings].

- S&P ASX 200 trades modestly lower [Consumer and Financial indices lag amid inflation data]; Fortescue to issue quarterly production on Thurs.

- Hynix declines on earnings miss; Samsung Electronics to issue final Q1 results/guidance on Thurs.

- BOJ to hold policy meeting on Apr 27-28th (Wed-Thurs).

Reminder: BOJ to conduct unlimited fixed rate operation on 10-year JGBs for consecutive days until Thursday, Apr 28th.

- Companies due to report during the NY morning include ADP, American Tower, Amphenol, Boeing, Bunge, Boston Scientific, Check Point Software, CME, Dana, Evercore, Fiserv, General Dynamics, Group 1 Automotive, Garmin, Hess, Harley-Davidson, Humana, Kraft Heinz, Masco, Norfolk Southern, Owens Corning, Old Dominion Freight Line, Oshkosh, Penske Automotive, Ryder System, Steve Madden, Silicon Labs, Silgan Holdings, Spotify, Seagate, Teck Resources, TE Connectivity, T-Mobile US.

Headlines/Economic data

Australia/New Zealand

- ASX 200 opened -0.2%.

- (AU) Australia Q1 CPI Q/Q: 2.1% V 1.7%E; Y/Y: 5.1% V 4.6%E; Trimmed mean y/y rises above target; CPI Trimmed Mean (core) Q/Q: 1.4% v 1.2%e; Y/Y: 3.7% v 3.4%e [highest annualized pace since 2009].

- (AU) OIS Traders consider odds of an RBA rate hike of 15bps priced into May RBA meeting.

- (NZ) Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) Updates debt serviceability guidelines for residential mortgages; Expects slowdown in high Debt to income lending in next months.

Japan

- Nikkei 225 opened -1.4%.

- (JP) Japan PM Kishida announced ¥6.2T in stimulus for inflation in energy food and other items; Largest component will include gasoline subsidies; To compile additional ¥2.7T extra budget later - Press.

- (JP) Expected that a Japan Govt Panel member is going to propose reopening Japan for tourism – Press.

- (JP) Japan PM Kishida reiterated he want to restart as many nuclear power plants as possible - Japan media.

- (JP) Japan MOF sells ¥3.0T v ¥3.0T indicated in 0.00% 2-year JGBs: Avg Yield: -0.0540% v -0.0250% prior; bid-to-cover: 4.34x v 5.43x prior.

- (JP) Japan PM Kishida: Weak yen is positive for exports and Japan firms with assets overseas, but it hurts households and businesses by lifting raw material costs (yesterday after the close).

Korea

- Kospi opened -1.4%.

- (KR) South Korea Apr Consumer Confidence: 103.8 v 103.2 prior; Households’ inflation expectation for next 12 months: 3.1% v 2.9% prior.

- 000660.KR Reports Q1 (KRW) Net 1.98B v 990.4B y/y; Op 2.86T v 1.32T y/y; Rev 12.2T v 8.49T y/y.

- (KR) Said that the incoming Govt is considering cutting mobile phone rates - Press.

- (KR) South Korea FX authorities suspected of selling USD to slow the pace of KRW decline - press.

China/Hong Kong

- Hang Seng opened -1.1%; Shanghai Composite opened -0.7%.

- 600519.CN Reports Q1 (CNY) Net 17.2B v 14.0B y/y; Rev 32.3B v 27.3B y/y.

- (CN) Beijing Tongzhou district has halted schools in the district citing coronavirus – Press.

- (CN) China Mar interbank money market transactions at CNY118T (~$18.0T), +17% y/y; cites PBOC data – Xinhua.

- (CN) Shanghai reports 13,562 coronavirus cases v 16,980 prior, 48 deaths v 52 prior; Beijing reports 34 additional coronavirus cases.

- (CN) China policy makers not in agreement on crackdown in property industry – FT.

- (CN) China State Media: Rumors of State Backed investors dumping China A-Shares during Q1 not true.

- (CN) China Insurance and Banking Regulator (CBIRC): Said to have 'admonished' certain banks and insurance companies over data problems – Press.

- (CN) China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 6.5598 v 6.5590 prior.

- (CN) China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Sells CNY10B in 7-day reverse repos v CNY10B prior; Net CNY0B v Net CNY0B prior.

- (CN) China Mar YTD Industrial Profits Y/Y: 8.5% v 5.0% prior.

- (CN) China stats Bureau (NBS) reported to have not released certain data on Mar industrial profits – Press.

- (CN) China 11th meeting of Financial and Economic Commission of the CPC Central Committee asked for more infrastructure development including transportation, energy and water conservancy projects.

- (CN) China President Xi called for "all-out efforts" to strengthen infrastructure construction, ordered officials to ensure China's economic growth outpaces the US this year.

- 388.HK Reports Q1 (HK$) Net 2.7B v 3.8B y/y; EBITDA 3.5B v 4.8B; Rev 4.7B v 5.9B y/y.

North America

- MSFT Reports Q3 $2.22 adj v $2.18e, Rev $49.4B v $49.0Be; Guides Q4 Rev $52.4-53.2B (implied) v $52.6Be - earnings call.

- CMG Reports Q1 $5.70 v $5.65e, Rev $2.02B v $2.01Be.

- TXN Reports Q1 $2.35 v $2.17e, Rev $4.91B v $4.71Be; Guides Q2 well below ests.

Europe

- (DE) German Fin Min Lindner: See a very high risk of feedback loop between inflation and higher wages - German press.

- (PL) Russia supplies of gas to Poland reported to be halted - Press; Later on flow said to have resumed.

- CBK.DE Reports prelim Q1 €284M v €133M y/y, Op €544M v €325.0Me, Rev €2.80B v €2.30Be.

- (RU) Russia Economy Ministry now sees 2022 GDP at -8.8% - Russian press.

Levels as of 01:15ET

- Hang Seng +0.0%; Shanghai Composite +0.4%; Kospi -1.4%; Nikkei225 -1.4%; ASX 200 -0.6%.

- Equity Futures: S&P500 +0.5%; Nasdaq100 +0.3%, Dax +1.1%; FTSE100 +0.3%.

- EUR 1.0654-1.0634; JPY 127.82-126.95; AUD 0.7175-0.7119; NZD 0.6585-0.6561.

- Commodity Futures: Gold -0.4% at $1,897/oz; Crude Oil +0.2% at $101.94/brl; Copper +0.5% at $4.43/lb.