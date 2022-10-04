Asia Market Update: Equity markets track the rally on Wall St. amid new quarter and UK news; AUD and Aussie yields drop on the surprise by the RBA.

General trend

- Was the RBA decision impacted by the recent events in the UK?

- UST yields extended drop following the RBA.

- Strong JGB auction?

- Fast Retailing to report monthly sales after the market close.

- AU REITS rally on rate decision.

- Shanghai markets are closed this week for holiday.

- RBNZ rate decision due on Wed (Oct 5th).

Headlines/economic data

Australia/New Zealand

- ASX 200 opened flat.

- (AU) Australia FY23 Resources Export Earnings expected at A$450.0B v A$422.0B y/y [record high]; cites government report - press.

- (AU) Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) raises cash rate target by 25 BPS to 2.60%;not expected.

- TLS.AU Reported that up to 30K current and former employees have had information leaked onto the dark web; Company was not hacked - Press.

- (AU) Australia Sept ANZ Job Advertisements M/M: -0.5% v 1.5% prior.

- (AU) Australia Aug building approvals M/M: 28.1% V +10.0%E.

- (AU) Australia Aug home loans value M/M: -3.4% V -3.0%E; Investment lending M/M: -4.8% V -1.5%E.

- (AU) Australia Treasurer Chalmers: 'Dark clouds' are gathering in the global economic outlook; UK troubles are a cautionary tale for Australia.

Japan

- Nikkei 225 opened +1.7%.

- ( JP) Japan Sept Tokyo CPI Y/Y: 2.8% V 2.8%E; CPI (EX-FRESH FOOD) Y/Y: 2.8% V 2.8%E.

- (JP) Japan Sept monetary base Y/Y: -3.3% V +0.4% prior (first decline since APR 2012).

- (JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) offers to buy 5-10 year JGBs at fixed rate of 25bps; Opens window to buy unlimited amount of 10-year JGBs at 0.25% [as expected].

- (JP) Japan Defense Min Hamada: Missile Launch from North Korea likely longest ever at 4.6K km, deicded to not deploy missile destruction after determining there was no danger to Japan.

Korea

- Kospi opened +1.6%.

- (KR) South Korea notes that North Korea is unresponsive on the inter-Korea hotline - Press.

- (KR) South Korea sells 30-year bonds: Avg yield 3.800% v 3.575% prior.

- (KR) Bank of Korea (BOK) sells 3-month Monetary Stabilization Bonds (MSB): Avg yield 2.770%.

- (KR) South Korea Sept PMI Manufacturing: 47.3 v 47.6 prior (3rd consecutive contraction, lowest since July 2020).

- (KR) South Korea Fin Min Choo: Affirms Inflation as policy priority.

China/Hong Kong

- Hang Seng closed for holiday; Shanghai Composite closed for the week for holiday.

- (HK) China said to have demanded floor plans for Hong Kong Missions from foreign Diplomats - FT.

North America

-*(US) Sept ISM manufacturing: 50.9 V 52.0E (lowest since May 2020); Prices paid: 51.7 V 51.8E (lowest since June 2020).

-*(US) AUG construction spending M/M: -0.7% V -0.3%E.

- (US) Kim Kardashian agrees to pay $1.26M penalty to SEC for touting crypto on social media; Agrees not to promote crypto for three years.

- (US) Sept final S&P/markit manufacturing PMI: 52.0 V 51.8E.

- (US) Atlanta Fed GDPNow: Cuts Q3 GDP to 2.3% from 2.4%.

- (US) Fed's Barkin (non-voter): It's possible that forces that helped hold inflation in check have been diminished by COVID; A more inflationary climate suggests tighter Fed policy.

Europe

- (UK) Chancellor of the Exchequer (Fin Min) Kwarteng: Confirms not going ahead with 45% tax rate move; There will be no tax cuts ahead of budget on Nov 23rd [from Oct 3rd].

- (EU) According to Polish diplomat, eighth package of EU sanctions against Russia set to include price cap on Russian oil; Agreement said to be very close - press.

- (SE) Sweden Central Bank (Riksbank) Dep Gov Floden: Downturn next year is likely to be mild.

- (EU) Euro Zone Finance Ministers reportedly to seek to avoid energy price shock developing into second-round inflation effects - statement.

- OPEC+ said to discuss potential oil output cut in excess of 1M bpd, excluding any voluntary cut - press.

- OPEC+ reportedly cancels Joint Technical Committee meeting that had been planned for Oct 4th - press, citing sources.

- (UK) PM Spokesman Blain: Truss still plans to remove cap on banker's bonuses.

Levels as of 01:20 ET

- Nikkei 225, +2.8%, ASX 200 +3.8% , Hang Seng closed; Shanghai Composite closed ; Kospi +2.5%.

- Equity S&P500 Futures: +1%; Nasdaq100 +1.2%, Dax +1.3%; FTSE100 +0.9%.

- EUR 0.9845-0.9806 ; JPY 144.91-144.41 ; AUD 0.6518-0.6450 ;NZD 0.5728-0.5680.

- Gold +0.4% at $1,708/oz; Crude Oil +0.3% at $83.86/brl; Copper +0.7% at $3.4407/lb.