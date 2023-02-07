Share:

Asia Market Update: Equity markets trade mixed ahead of Fed Chair Powell; AUD and Aussie bond yields rise, RBA was hawkish on inflation?

General trend

- Aussie REITs drop on RBA decision.

- Cautious equity gains seen in China amid the recent geopolitical concerns.

- Nikkei 225 trades generally flat; SoftBank Group and Nintendo to report earnings.

- Taiwan Semi might issue monthly sales this week.

- China might release FX reserves data this week.

Headlines/economic data

Australia/New Zealand

- ASX 200 opens -0.1% at 7,530.

- (AU) Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) raises cash rate target by 25bps to 3.35%; as expected; expects that further increases in interest rates will be needed over the months ahead.

- (AU) Australia Dec Trade Balance (A$): 12.2B v 12.5Be.

- (NZ) New Zealand Jan ANZ Commodity Price M/M: -1.0% v -0.1% prior.

China/Hong Kong

- Hang Seng opens +0.3% at 21,288.

- Shanghai Composite opens +0.2% at 3,245.

- (US) US Senators to receive China balloon briefing on Thurs [Feb 9th].

- (CN) China Jan New Loans could be ~CNY5.0T v CNY4.00Te [record high], cites analyst – Chinese press.

Japan

- Nikkei 225 opens +0.2% at 27,744.

- (JP) Japan to submit BOJ nominations to parliament next week [earlier expected by Fri, Feb 10th] - Japanese press.

- (JP) BOJ: Gov Kuroda is 'covid close contact'; he is currently working from home, scheduled to return to the office on Feb 10th.

- (JP) Japan sells ¥900B v ¥900B indicated in 1.600% coupon 30-year JGB bonds; Avg Yield: 1.5430% v 1.6490% prior, bid-to-cover: 3.32x v 3.10x prior.

- *(JP) Japan Dec labor cash earnings Y/Y: 4.8% V 2.5%E [largest y/y rise since 1997]; real cash earnings Y/Y: +0.1% V -1.5%E [first y/y rise in real wages since Mar 2022].

- (JP) Japan Dec Household Spending Y/Y: -1.3% v -0.4%e.

- (JP) Japan Jan FX Reserves: $1.25T v $1.23T prior [highest since Sept 2022; third straight rise].

Korea

- Kospi opens +0.1% at 2,440.

- (KR) Bank of Korea (BOK) Board Member Suh: Believes domestic economy can endure interest rate differences with the US to some extent.

- (KR) South Korea discloses details of plan to widen FX market to offshore players, effective from late 2024.

Other Asia

- (PH) Philippines Jan CPI Y/Y: 8.7% v 7.6%e (9th month above target, highest since Nov 2008).

North America

- (US) Fed's Bostic (non-voter): January jobs data raises possibility of a higher peak rate.

- (US) House Speaker McCarthy: National debt is the greatest threat to the nation's future; Defaulting on the national debt is not an option and cuts to Medicare and Social Security are off the table.

- Boeing [BA]: Said to plan to cut ~2,000 jobs, to impact the finance and HR departments - US press.

Europe

- (UK) Jan BRC Sales LFL Y/Y: 3.9% v 6.5% prior.

Levels as of 00:20 ET

- Nikkei 225, -0.1%, ASX 200 -0.5% , Hang Seng +0.7%; Shanghai Composite +0.1% ; Kospi +0.6%.

- Equity S&P500 Futures: +0.1%; Nasdaq100 +0.2%, Dax +0.1%; FTSE100 +0.1%.

- EUR 1.0742-1.0723 ; JPY 132.71-132.14 ; AUD 0.6952-0.6879 ;NZD 0.6341-0.6293.

- Gold +0.4% at $1,886/oz; Crude Oil +1.1% at $74.92/brl; Copper +0.2% at $4.0430/lb.