Asia Market Update: AUD and AU yields initially rise on aggressive RBA rate hike; JPY extends decline, various Japan officials made comments; Equity markets trade mixed.
General trend
- Australian REITs extend drop on RBA rate hike.
- Nikkei 225 outperforms amid the weaker Yen.
- US equity FUTs have declined.
- Taiwan CPI data due later today.
- Companies due to report during the NY morning include Academy Sports and Outdoors, Cracker Barrel, Chico’s, G-III, Dave & Buster’s, J. M. Smucker, United Natural Foods.
Headlines/Economic data
Australia/New Zealand
- ASX 200 opened flat.
- (AU) Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) raises cash rate target by 50bps to 0.85%; more than expected.
- (AU) Australia May AIG Services Index: 49.2 v 57.8 prior [first contraction since Nov; lowest reading since Oct].
- (AU) Australia ANZ Roy Morgan Weekly Consumer Confidence: 87.0, -4.1% [lowest level since Aug 2020].
- (NZ) New Zealand May BNZ Job Ads M/M: 2.5% v 2.6% prior.
- (NZ) New Zealand begins review of its air navigation systems.
- (NZ) New Zealand May ANZ Commodity Price M/M: -2.8% v -1.9% prior.
- (NZ) Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ): Additional NZ$1.3B lent under Funding for Lending Program; total lending under the program at NZ$12.2B.
Japan
- Nikkei 225 opened +0.2%
- Sony [6758.JP] CEO: Possible that company could conduct IPO of EV JV with Hyundai - Press.
- (JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) Gov Kuroda Semiannual testimony to Diet: Comment on households becoming accepting on inflation made with context of stressing wages to increase more.
- Hokkaido Electric Power [9509.JP] Delays Yen denominated bond sale, cites market conditions.
- (JP) Japan Apr Labor Cash Earnings Y/Y: 1.7% v 1.5%e; Real Cash Earnings Y/Y: -1.2% v -1.6%e.
- (JP) Japan Apr Household Spending Y/Y: -1.7% v -0.6%e (2nd consecutive decline).
- (JP) Japan MoF sells ¥900B v ¥900B indicated in 0.7% 30-year JGBs, Avg Yield: 1.0490% v 1.0150% prior, bid-to-cover: 3.11x 3.08x prior.
- (JP) Japan May FX Reserves $1.33T v $1.32T prior.
- (JP) Japan Fin Min Suzuki: Will continue to seek a primary balance target; Will make solving social problems a source of growth, ahve clarified key investment areas which will need financing.
- (JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) Exec Dir Uchida: Reiterates sharp rapid weakening of Yen is undesirable.
- (JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) offers to buy 5-10 year JGBs at fixed rate of 25bps; Opens window to buy unlimited amount of 10-year JGBs at 0.25% [as expected].
- (JP) Japan Industry Ministry said to be considering legalizing sports betting - Press.
Korea
- Kospi opened -0.4%.
- (KR) South Korea sells 3-year bonds: avg yield 3.275% v 3.190% prior.
China/Hong Kong
- Hang Seng opens -0.4%; Shanghai Composite flat.
- (CN) China Sec Journal Front Page Report: Economy was helped by virus control measures and policy stimulus, expects economy to rebound in H2.
- (CN) Some property developers in China are using CRMWs to help raise debt financing - financial press.
- (CN) US Labor Advisory Committee wants President Biden to extend the tariffs on China - US press.
- (CN) China Securities Journal: CNY may stabilize as the depreciation pressure on the currency is released.
- (CN) China Tianjin city reported to have reopened all the subway stations in the city - Press.
- (HK) Hong Kong Chief Exec Lam: Hong Kong will maintain coronavirus measures until the end of June; to have internal meeting for possible '6th wave'.
North America
- KSS Follow Up: Franchise group offers to purchase company at $60/shr; Entered into 3-week exclusive negotiations with Franchise group.
- (US) Reportedly SEC's Gensler to outline proposal for significant stock market structure reforms on June 8th - press.
Europe
- (UK) May BRC Sales LFL Y/Y: -1.5% v -1.7% prior.
- (RU) Russia said to consider reclassification of FX reserves, and potentially allow substitute bonds to repay the Eurobonds - Press.
- (UK) PM Boris Johnson wins Conservative Party confidence vote.
Levels as of 01:20 ET
- Nikkei 225, +0.2%, ASX 200 -1.4% , Hang Seng -0.7%; Shanghai Composite +0.1% ; Kospi -1.4%.
- Equity S&P500 Futures: -0.6%; Nasdaq100 -0.8%, Dax -0.8%; FTSE100 -0.5%.
- EUR 1.0700-1.0670 ; JPY 132.96-131.86 ; AUD 0.7247-0.7158 ;NZD 0.6507-0.6448.
- Gold flat at $1,844/oz; Crude Oil +0.6% at $119.19/brl; Copper -0.6% at $4.4030/lb.
All information provided by Trade The News (a product of Trade The News, Inc. "referred to as TTN hereafter") is for informational purposes only. Information provided is not meant as investment advice nor is it a recommendation to Buy or Sell securities. Although information is taken from sources deemed reliable, no guarantees or assurances can be made to the accuracy of any information provided. 1. Information can be inaccurate and/or incomplete 2. Information can be mistakenly re-released or be delayed, 3. Information may be incorrect, misread, misinterpreted or misunderstood 4. Human error is a business risk you are willing to assume 5. Technology can crash or be interrupted without notice 6. Trading decisions are the responsibility of traders, not those providing additional information. Trade The News is not liable (financial and/or non-financial) for any losses that may arise from any information provided by TTN. Trading securities involves a high degree of risk, and financial losses can and do occur on a regular basis and are part of the risk of trading and investing.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains depressed below 1.0700 ahead of EU data
EUR/USD is trading pressured below 1.0700, licking its wounds amid resurgent US dollar demand. The safe-haven dollar capitalizes on a cautious market mood, as growth fears return amid aggressive global central banks' tightening. EU Sentix data awaited.
GBP/USD remains heavy below 1.2500 even as UK PM Johnson stays
GBPUSD is keeping the red below 1.2500, as bulls fail to cheer the UK PM Boris Johnson winning the confidence vote. The renewed US dollar strength and tepid risk tone are adding to the downside in cable. UK Final Services PMI eyed.
Gold Price dribbles around mid-$1,800s amid sour sentiment, firmer USD ahead of US inflation
Gold Price struggles to recall bulls as the metal eases back to $1,840, after a failed attempt to pause a two-day downtrend. Even so, the yellow metal remains unchanged on a daily basis heading into Tuesday’s European session.
Is Vasil hard fork priced in for Cardano?
Cardano price outperformed many altcoins in the last week of May. The volatility was due to the anticipation of the Vasil hard fork. The uptrend was real and as a result, ADA has produced a bullish pattern.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!