Asia Market Update: AUD and AU yields initially rise on aggressive RBA rate hike; JPY extends decline, various Japan officials made comments; Equity markets trade mixed.

- Australian REITs extend drop on RBA rate hike.

- Nikkei 225 outperforms amid the weaker Yen.

- US equity FUTs have declined.

- Taiwan CPI data due later today.

- Companies due to report during the NY morning include Academy Sports and Outdoors, Cracker Barrel, Chico’s, G-III, Dave & Buster’s, J. M. Smucker, United Natural Foods.

Australia/New Zealand

- ASX 200 opened flat.

- (AU) Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) raises cash rate target by 50bps to 0.85%; more than expected.

- (AU) Australia May AIG Services Index: 49.2 v 57.8 prior [first contraction since Nov; lowest reading since Oct].

- (AU) Australia ANZ Roy Morgan Weekly Consumer Confidence: 87.0, -4.1% [lowest level since Aug 2020].

- (NZ) New Zealand May BNZ Job Ads M/M: 2.5% v 2.6% prior.

- (NZ) New Zealand begins review of its air navigation systems.

- (NZ) New Zealand May ANZ Commodity Price M/M: -2.8% v -1.9% prior.

- (NZ) Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ): Additional NZ$1.3B lent under Funding for Lending Program; total lending under the program at NZ$12.2B.

Japan

- Nikkei 225 opened +0.2%

- Sony [6758.JP] CEO: Possible that company could conduct IPO of EV JV with Hyundai - Press.

- (JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) Gov Kuroda Semiannual testimony to Diet: Comment on households becoming accepting on inflation made with context of stressing wages to increase more.

- Hokkaido Electric Power [9509.JP] Delays Yen denominated bond sale, cites market conditions.

- (JP) Japan Apr Labor Cash Earnings Y/Y: 1.7% v 1.5%e; Real Cash Earnings Y/Y: -1.2% v -1.6%e.

- (JP) Japan Apr Household Spending Y/Y: -1.7% v -0.6%e (2nd consecutive decline).

- (JP) Japan MoF sells ¥900B v ¥900B indicated in 0.7% 30-year JGBs, Avg Yield: 1.0490% v 1.0150% prior, bid-to-cover: 3.11x 3.08x prior.

- (JP) Japan May FX Reserves $1.33T v $1.32T prior.

- (JP) Japan Fin Min Suzuki: Will continue to seek a primary balance target; Will make solving social problems a source of growth, ahve clarified key investment areas which will need financing.

- (JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) Exec Dir Uchida: Reiterates sharp rapid weakening of Yen is undesirable.

- (JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) offers to buy 5-10 year JGBs at fixed rate of 25bps; Opens window to buy unlimited amount of 10-year JGBs at 0.25% [as expected].

- (JP) Japan Industry Ministry said to be considering legalizing sports betting - Press.

Korea

- Kospi opened -0.4%.

- (KR) South Korea sells 3-year bonds: avg yield 3.275% v 3.190% prior.

China/Hong Kong

- Hang Seng opens -0.4%; Shanghai Composite flat.

- (CN) China Sec Journal Front Page Report: Economy was helped by virus control measures and policy stimulus, expects economy to rebound in H2.

- (CN) Some property developers in China are using CRMWs to help raise debt financing - financial press.

- (CN) US Labor Advisory Committee wants President Biden to extend the tariffs on China - US press.

- (CN) China Securities Journal: CNY may stabilize as the depreciation pressure on the currency is released.

- (CN) China Tianjin city reported to have reopened all the subway stations in the city - Press.

- (HK) Hong Kong Chief Exec Lam: Hong Kong will maintain coronavirus measures until the end of June; to have internal meeting for possible '6th wave'.

North America

- KSS Follow Up: Franchise group offers to purchase company at $60/shr; Entered into 3-week exclusive negotiations with Franchise group.

- (US) Reportedly SEC's Gensler to outline proposal for significant stock market structure reforms on June 8th - press.

Europe

- (UK) May BRC Sales LFL Y/Y: -1.5% v -1.7% prior.

- (RU) Russia said to consider reclassification of FX reserves, and potentially allow substitute bonds to repay the Eurobonds - Press.

- (UK) PM Boris Johnson wins Conservative Party confidence vote.

Levels as of 01:20 ET

- Nikkei 225, +0.2%, ASX 200 -1.4% , Hang Seng -0.7%; Shanghai Composite +0.1% ; Kospi -1.4%.

- Equity S&P500 Futures: -0.6%; Nasdaq100 -0.8%, Dax -0.8%; FTSE100 -0.5%.

- EUR 1.0700-1.0670 ; JPY 132.96-131.86 ; AUD 0.7247-0.7158 ;NZD 0.6507-0.6448.

- Gold flat at $1,844/oz; Crude Oil +0.6% at $119.19/brl; Copper -0.6% at $4.4030/lb.