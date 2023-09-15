Share:

Asia Market Update: AU Resources index outperforms; Focal points include CN data and RRR cut; UAW initial strike plans not as bad as feared; Japan further walks back recent Ueda comments.

General trend

- China’s monthly ‘data dump’ saw continued drops in new home prices, residential investment & property sales and fixed urban assets;

- However, industrial production, retail sales and the official jobless rate beat estimates.

- China’s offshore Yuan up strongly post-data to 2-week highs of 7.26 against USD, while AUD, NZD, Copper and Asian equities in general all took the opportunity to rally.

- Nikkei was further supported by large component SoftBank on ARM's IPO performance [Reminder: Sept 14th SoftBank said: since Arm will continue to be a subsidiary of SBG, the gain on the disposal will not be recorded in the consolidated statement of profit or loss]. Shares were initially up as high as 5% in early morning trading.

- Arm Holdings ADS shares $63.59 +25%; After Hours: $67.95 +6.9%.

- The Nikkei overall rose to its highest level since early July.

- In the US, the United Auto Workers initial strike plans appear to be watered down from earlier threats; Three plants are initially targeted (one for each carmaker), whereas initial plans were reported for up to 8 plants (3 for Ford, 2 for Stellantis and 3 for GM).

- Multiple JP automakers are trading at 52 week highs; Will the UAW strike have a net positive impact on foreign automakers?

- Sino-Ocean fell -6.0% on the open as the company said it would halt offshore USD-denominated bonds again.

- China PBOC in open market operations made a rare cut to the 14-day reverse repo rate (by 20 bps from 2.15% to 1.95%). The last such cut this was time one year ago on Sep 18th, 2022.

- Note that the PBOC last cut the 7-day reverse repo rate on 15th Aug, 2023, by 10bps from 1.90% to 1.80%.

- Finally the BOJ itself said there was a “discrepancy” in the market interpretation of Ueda’s ‘ending negative rates’ remarks last weekend, continuing multiple Japan high level officials’ walk-back of the comments all this week.

- US equity FUTs up slightly in Asia trading.

Looking ahead (Asian time zone)

- Fri night US Michigan Consumer Sentiment.

Headlines/economic data

Australia/New Zealand

- ASX 200 opens +0.5% at 7,210.

- Woodside (WDS.AU) Australian union says members will vote tomorrow in a ballot that will close out Woodside platform bargaining.

- Australia regulator (ACCC) proposes to deny coordination between China Eastern and Qantas; May breach competition laws.

- New Zealand Aug Manufacturing PMI: 46.1 v 46.3 prior (6th straight contraction).

China/Hong Kong

- Hang Seng opens +0.6% at 18,154.

- Shanghai Composite opens +0.2% at 3,133.

- CHINA PBOC CUTS RESERVE-REQUIREMENT RATIO (RRR) BY 25BPS to 10.50% FOR ALL BANKS EXCL THOSE WITH 5% RATIO; effective Fri, Sept 15th (as speculated) [overnight update].

- CHINA PBOC CONDUCTS CNY591B VS. CNY400B MATURING IN 1-YEAR MEDIUM TERM LENDING FACILITY (MLF) AT 2.50% VS. 2.50%E.

- CHINA AUG INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION Y/Y: 4.5% V 3.9%E.

- CHINA AUG RETAIL SALES Y/Y: 4.6% V 3.0%E.

- CHINA AUG YTD FIXED URBAN ASSETS Y/Y: 3.2% V 3.3%E.

- China Aug YTD Property Investment Y/Y: -8.8% v -8.9%e.

- China Aug New Home Prices M/M: -0.3% v -0.2% prior.

- China Aug Surveyed Jobless Rate: 5.2% v 5.3%e.

- US believes China Defense Min Li Shangfu is under investigation – FT.

- Sino-Ocean (3377.HK) Suspends trading in eight offshore USD-denominated securities; Says optimal path forward is a holistic restructuring.

- China Commerce Ministry (MOFCOM): China to pay close attention to EU measures on EVs (overnight update).

- China PBOC end-Aug FX Positions (CNY) M/M: -15.1B v +9.1B prior (overnight update).

- China sells 50-year bonds at 3.0744% yield; Also auctions 3-month bills at 1.5727% - traders.

- USD/CNY (CN) China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 7.1786 v 7.1874 prior.

- China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Sells CNY105B in 7-day reverse repo; Sells 34B in 14-day reverse repo; CUTS 14-day reverse repo rate to 1.95% v 2.15% prior; Net drains CNY224B v drains CNY220B prior.

Japan

- Nikkei opens +0.8% at 33,428.

- BOJ said to see continued upside risks to price outlook; discrepancy on recent Ueda remarks and market interpretation.

- Japan July Tertiary Industry Index M/M: 0.9% v 0.3%e.

- Japan Economy Min: Debt to GDP ratio will decline even when interest rates are rising, if high growth rates are secured.

- Tokyo metropolitan government to offer up to ¥300,000 subsidy (approx $2000) to women to freeze eggs – NHK.

- Japan sells ¥4.5T in 3-Month Bills; Avg Yield: -0.1406% v -0.1491% prior; bid-to-cover: x v 3.13x prior (update).

- Japan and Canada reportedly agree to build EV battery supply chain.

- Bank of Japan (BOJ) offers to buy 5-10 year JGBs at fixed rate of 100bps; Opens window to buy unlimited amount of 10-year JGBs at 1.00%.

South Korea

- Kospi opens flat at 2,574.

- South Korea FSS: $5.0B in structured products [equity-linked securities (ELS)] are at risk of loss; these products are mostly linked to the Hang Seng China Enterprises index.

- South Korea Fin Min Choo: Reiterates expects inflation to stabliise after October.

- Russia govt spokesperson Peskov: Pres Putin accepted invitation to visit North Korea (overnight update).

North America

- * UAW strike announcement (as expected): Confirms to go on strike at three factories as contract talks fall through [**Note: For the first time in its history, the UAW launched a strike against all Big 3 automakers at once].

- Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers: Meeting agreed to with Writers union (WGA) next week - financial press.

- (US) AUG ADVANCE RETAIL SALES M/M: 0.6% V 0.1%E; RETAIL SALES (EX-AUTO) M/M: 0.6% V 0.4%E (5th month of increases).

- (US) INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS: 220K V 225KE; CONTINUING CLAIMS: 1.688M V 1.70ME.

- (US) WEEKLY EIA NATURAL GAS INVENTORIES: +57 BCF VS. +47 BCF TO +50 BCF INDICATED RANGE.

- (US) Reportedly Biden Administration is preparing emergency economic aid measures to protect smaller suppliers ahead of potential UAW strike action - Washington Post.

Europe

- (EU) ECB RAISES KEY RATES BY 25BPS; NOT EXPECTED; Considers rates at sufficient level to maintain timely return of inflation to target.

- (EU) ECB STAFF PROJECTIONS: Cuts all GDP growth forecasts and raises inflation forecasts.

- (EU) ECB CHIEF LAGARDE: NOT SAYING WE ARE AT PEAK RATES; focus to move towards duration.

- (EU) ECB chief Lagarde: Solid majority to hike rates; some members would have preferred a pause at today's decision- Q&A.

Levels as of 01:20 ET

- Nikkei 225, +1.1%, ASX 200 +1.4% , Hang Seng +1.2%; Shanghai Composite -0.2% ; Kospi +1.3%.

- Equity S&P500 Futures: +0.2%; Nasdaq100 +0.2%, Dax +0.1%; FTSE100 +0.2%.

- EUR 1.0633-1.0654 ; JPY 147.34-147.69 ; AUD 0.6430-0.6474 ;NZD 0.5902-0.5937.

- Gold +0.2% at $1,937/oz; Crude Oil +0.8% at $90.92/brl; Copper +0.7% at $3.8422/lb.