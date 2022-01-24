Asia Market Update: Modest losses generally seen in Asia after drop on Wall St.; CN property cos. and Russia/Ukraine have been in the headlines; AU Q4 CPI due on Tues.; Fed meeting also in focus [Jan 25-26th].

General trend

- Unsurprisingly, PBOC has continued to ease policy [most recently cut SLF and 14-day reverse repo rates]; Liquidity and upcoming Spring Festival in focus; Former PBOC Advisor called for more fiscal spending.

- Yuan again fixed at May 2018 highs.

- Quiet session for AUD ahead of CPI data.

- USD/JPY and USD/CHF rise amid higher UST yields.

- Oil FUTs rebounded [Russia/Ukraine has been in the headlines].

- Nasdaq FUTs also rebounded from the opening drop.

- Asian equity markets are generally off of the lows.

- Nikkei 225 has pared most of the opening decline; Topix Banks and Marine Transportation indices rise.

- Hang Seng ended morning trading -0.9% [TECH index dropped >2%].

- Shanghai Composite ended morning trading slightly higher [Property and IT indices rose].

- S&P ASX 200 weighed down by production updates from South32 and Regis Resources [Resources and Energy indices lag].

- Companies due to report during the NY morning include Halliburton.

Headlines/Economic data

Australia/New Zealand

- ASX 200 opened -0.4%.

- S32.AU Reports Q2 metallurgical coal production 1.19Mt v 1.39Mt y/y; alumina 1.33Mt v 1.40Mt y/y.

- (AU) AUSTRALIA JAN PRELIMINARY PMI MANUFACTURING: 55.3 V 57.7 PRIOR (lowest since Aug 2021).

- RRL.AU Cuts FY22 production guidance to 420-475k oz (prior 460-515k), raises AISC to A$1,425-1,500/oz (prior A$1,290-1,365).

Japan

- Nikkei 225 opened -1.0%.

- (JP) JAPAN JAN PRELIMINARY PMI MANUFACTURING: 54.6 V 54.3 PRIOR (highest since Jan 2018); PMI Services: 46.6 v 52.1 prior [decline was the sharpest since the Delta-induced contraction in August]; PMI Composite: 48.8 v 52.5 prior [first contraction in 4 months].

- (JP) Japan Chief Cabinet Sec Matsuno: Confirms 16 areas including Osaka seeking virus measures.

Korea

- Kospi opened %.

- (KR) South Korea recorded its second largest daily covid cases Sunday with 7,630 – Yonhap.

- (US) Trade Rep (USTR) Tai to meet with South Korea trade Min Yeo on Jan 27th.

China/Hong Kong

- Hang Seng opened -1.1%; Shanghai Composite opened -0.4%.

- (CN) CHINA PBOC SETS YUAN REFERENCE RATE: 6.3411 V 6.3492 PRIOR [strongest yuan fix since May 2018].

- (CN) China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Sells CNY150B in 14-day reverse repos v CNY100B in 7-day prior; Net inject CNY50B v inject CNY90B prior; cuts rate by 10bps.

- (CN) Guangdong, China Govt planning to release debt restructuring framework by March, which is said to permit lower coupon rate at bond sale - US financial press (Friday).

- (CN) China PBOC: To keep liquidity stable before Spring Festival.

- (CN) China Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) wallet now has 261M users (nearly doubled in 2 months), transaction volumes $13.8B at the end of Dec, no indication of a nationwide launch date - SCMP.

- 293.HK Reports Dec passenger load factor 36.6%, +18.2ppt y/y; Guides FY21 (HK$) Net loss 6.1-5.6B v loss 21.6B y/y.

- (CN) Former China PBOC Advisor Yu Yongding: Rate cuts are not enough to stabilize economy, favors more expansive fiscal policy - Chinese press.

- (CN) China Premier Li: Need to have increased support for smaller tech firms, retailers, and tourism companies facing difficulties - press.

- (CN) CHINA PBOC CUTS RATE ON STANDING LENDING FACILITY (SLF) BY 10BPS); Effective Jan 17th (Friday after the close).

- 3800.HK Reports prelim FY21 Net ~CNY5.0B v loss 5.7B y/y.

- (CN) China may set fiscal deficit ratio at 3% of lower - press.

Other

- (SG) Singapore Dec CPI M/M: 0.5% v 0.1%e; Y/Y: 4.0% v 3.7%e [annualized pace is a new multi-year high].

- (SG) Singapore Central Bank (MAS) reviewing forecasts for 2022 headline and core CPI, amid stronger than projected inflation readings.

- (TW) Taiwan: 39 military aircraft from China entered ADIZ on Sunday.

- (TW) Taiwan top 2 chip makers, TSMC and MediaTek, planning to hire more than 10,000 engineers in 2022 as part of aggressive expansion plans – press.

- 2317.TW Chairman Young Li: Q1 performance may be "unprecedented" and surpass how we did in the past few years, likely that some staff will only get 2 years off over New year - press.

North America

- KSS Sycamore Partners said to have reached out with potential take over – press.

- KSS Acacia led group reportedly offered $64/shr in cash for Kohl's, an offer worth $9B – press.

- (RU) US President Biden said to consider deploying troops to Eastern Europe and Baltics – NYT.

- PTON Activist investor, Blackwells Capital (less than 5% stake) to push exploration of sale and firing of CEO - press.

Europe

- RNO.FR Alliance of Renault, Nissan and Mitsubishi expected to announce plan to invest more than €20B over next five years on EV development - press.

- SAA.UK AdvancedAdvT submitted revised bid of what is thought to be a 40p/shr cash alternative to its initial share exchange offer – Sky.

- (UK) UK Airport slot rules to ease COVID opt-out requirements, airlines will be required to use 70% of airport slots for the summer.

Levels as of 00:15ET

- Hang Seng -1.0%; Shanghai Composite +0.2%; Kospi -1.7%; Nikkei225 +0.2%; ASX 200 -0.5%.

- Equity Futures: S&P500 +0.7%; Nasdaq100 +0.8%, Dax +0.6%; FTSE100 +0.5%.

- EUR 1.1345-1.1327; JPY 113.96-113.65; AUD 0.7188-0.7172; NZD 0.6727-0.6707.

- Commodity Futures: Gold +0.3% at $1,837/oz; Crude Oil +0.8% at $85.84/brl; Copper -0.7% at $4.49/lb.