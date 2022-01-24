Asia Market Update: Modest losses generally seen in Asia after drop on Wall St.; CN property cos. and Russia/Ukraine have been in the headlines; AU Q4 CPI due on Tues.; Fed meeting also in focus [Jan 25-26th].
General trend
- Unsurprisingly, PBOC has continued to ease policy [most recently cut SLF and 14-day reverse repo rates]; Liquidity and upcoming Spring Festival in focus; Former PBOC Advisor called for more fiscal spending.
- Yuan again fixed at May 2018 highs.
- Quiet session for AUD ahead of CPI data.
- USD/JPY and USD/CHF rise amid higher UST yields.
- Oil FUTs rebounded [Russia/Ukraine has been in the headlines].
- Nasdaq FUTs also rebounded from the opening drop.
- Asian equity markets are generally off of the lows.
- Nikkei 225 has pared most of the opening decline; Topix Banks and Marine Transportation indices rise.
- Hang Seng ended morning trading -0.9% [TECH index dropped >2%].
- Shanghai Composite ended morning trading slightly higher [Property and IT indices rose].
- S&P ASX 200 weighed down by production updates from South32 and Regis Resources [Resources and Energy indices lag].
- Companies due to report during the NY morning include Halliburton.
Headlines/Economic data
Australia/New Zealand
- ASX 200 opened -0.4%.
- S32.AU Reports Q2 metallurgical coal production 1.19Mt v 1.39Mt y/y; alumina 1.33Mt v 1.40Mt y/y.
- (AU) AUSTRALIA JAN PRELIMINARY PMI MANUFACTURING: 55.3 V 57.7 PRIOR (lowest since Aug 2021).
- RRL.AU Cuts FY22 production guidance to 420-475k oz (prior 460-515k), raises AISC to A$1,425-1,500/oz (prior A$1,290-1,365).
Japan
- Nikkei 225 opened -1.0%.
- (JP) JAPAN JAN PRELIMINARY PMI MANUFACTURING: 54.6 V 54.3 PRIOR (highest since Jan 2018); PMI Services: 46.6 v 52.1 prior [decline was the sharpest since the Delta-induced contraction in August]; PMI Composite: 48.8 v 52.5 prior [first contraction in 4 months].
- (JP) Japan Chief Cabinet Sec Matsuno: Confirms 16 areas including Osaka seeking virus measures.
Korea
- Kospi opened %.
- (KR) South Korea recorded its second largest daily covid cases Sunday with 7,630 – Yonhap.
- (US) Trade Rep (USTR) Tai to meet with South Korea trade Min Yeo on Jan 27th.
China/Hong Kong
- Hang Seng opened -1.1%; Shanghai Composite opened -0.4%.
- (CN) CHINA PBOC SETS YUAN REFERENCE RATE: 6.3411 V 6.3492 PRIOR [strongest yuan fix since May 2018].
- (CN) China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Sells CNY150B in 14-day reverse repos v CNY100B in 7-day prior; Net inject CNY50B v inject CNY90B prior; cuts rate by 10bps.
- (CN) Guangdong, China Govt planning to release debt restructuring framework by March, which is said to permit lower coupon rate at bond sale - US financial press (Friday).
- (CN) China PBOC: To keep liquidity stable before Spring Festival.
- (CN) China Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) wallet now has 261M users (nearly doubled in 2 months), transaction volumes $13.8B at the end of Dec, no indication of a nationwide launch date - SCMP.
- 293.HK Reports Dec passenger load factor 36.6%, +18.2ppt y/y; Guides FY21 (HK$) Net loss 6.1-5.6B v loss 21.6B y/y.
- (CN) Former China PBOC Advisor Yu Yongding: Rate cuts are not enough to stabilize economy, favors more expansive fiscal policy - Chinese press.
- (CN) China Premier Li: Need to have increased support for smaller tech firms, retailers, and tourism companies facing difficulties - press.
- (CN) CHINA PBOC CUTS RATE ON STANDING LENDING FACILITY (SLF) BY 10BPS); Effective Jan 17th (Friday after the close).
- 3800.HK Reports prelim FY21 Net ~CNY5.0B v loss 5.7B y/y.
- (CN) China may set fiscal deficit ratio at 3% of lower - press.
Other
- (SG) Singapore Dec CPI M/M: 0.5% v 0.1%e; Y/Y: 4.0% v 3.7%e [annualized pace is a new multi-year high].
- (SG) Singapore Central Bank (MAS) reviewing forecasts for 2022 headline and core CPI, amid stronger than projected inflation readings.
- (TW) Taiwan: 39 military aircraft from China entered ADIZ on Sunday.
- (TW) Taiwan top 2 chip makers, TSMC and MediaTek, planning to hire more than 10,000 engineers in 2022 as part of aggressive expansion plans – press.
- 2317.TW Chairman Young Li: Q1 performance may be "unprecedented" and surpass how we did in the past few years, likely that some staff will only get 2 years off over New year - press.
North America
- KSS Sycamore Partners said to have reached out with potential take over – press.
- KSS Acacia led group reportedly offered $64/shr in cash for Kohl's, an offer worth $9B – press.
- (RU) US President Biden said to consider deploying troops to Eastern Europe and Baltics – NYT.
- PTON Activist investor, Blackwells Capital (less than 5% stake) to push exploration of sale and firing of CEO - press.
Europe
- RNO.FR Alliance of Renault, Nissan and Mitsubishi expected to announce plan to invest more than €20B over next five years on EV development - press.
- SAA.UK AdvancedAdvT submitted revised bid of what is thought to be a 40p/shr cash alternative to its initial share exchange offer – Sky.
- (UK) UK Airport slot rules to ease COVID opt-out requirements, airlines will be required to use 70% of airport slots for the summer.
Levels as of 00:15ET
- Hang Seng -1.0%; Shanghai Composite +0.2%; Kospi -1.7%; Nikkei225 +0.2%; ASX 200 -0.5%.
- Equity Futures: S&P500 +0.7%; Nasdaq100 +0.8%, Dax +0.6%; FTSE100 +0.5%.
- EUR 1.1345-1.1327; JPY 113.96-113.65; AUD 0.7188-0.7172; NZD 0.6727-0.6707.
- Commodity Futures: Gold +0.3% at $1,837/oz; Crude Oil +0.8% at $85.84/brl; Copper -0.7% at $4.49/lb.
All information provided by Trade The News (a product of Trade The News, Inc. "referred to as TTN hereafter") is for informational purposes only. Information provided is not meant as investment advice nor is it a recommendation to Buy or Sell securities. Although information is taken from sources deemed reliable, no guarantees or assurances can be made to the accuracy of any information provided. 1. Information can be inaccurate and/or incomplete 2. Information can be mistakenly re-released or be delayed, 3. Information may be incorrect, misread, misinterpreted or misunderstood 4. Human error is a business risk you are willing to assume 5. Technology can crash or be interrupted without notice 6. Trading decisions are the responsibility of traders, not those providing additional information. Trade The News is not liable (financial and/or non-financial) for any losses that may arise from any information provided by TTN. Trading securities involves a high degree of risk, and financial losses can and do occur on a regular basis and are part of the risk of trading and investing.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Mildly offered above 1.1300 as pre-Fed fears propel yields, Eurozone/US PMIs eyed
EUR/USD reverses Friday’s corrective pullback from two-week low. Russia-Ukraine fears, Omicron updates add to the watcher’s list, weigh on prices. Preliminary readings of January PMI, inflation data can act as buffers ahead of Wednesday’s FOMC.
GBP/USD seesaws around 1.3550 on UK’s political, Brexit risks ahead of PMI data
GBP/USD fades early Asian session bounce off two-week low. British covid cases ease but death toll rise, Welsh ports see 30% reduction in traffic due to Brexit. UK/US preliminary PMIs for January will direct intraday moves, Fed is the key.
Gold bulls likely to stay on the sidelines, focus remains on FOMC Premium
Rising geopolitical tensions assisted the safe-haven gold to regain positive traction on Monday. The risk-on impulse, rebounding US bond yields, hawkish Fed expectations capped the upside.
MATIC price could retest $1 as Polygon breaches a year old support
MATIC price has sliced through a crucial support area, flipping it into a resistance barrier. As Polygon trades around a familiar foothold, there is a chance market makers might drag the altcoin lower in hopes of collecting liquidity.
Week Ahead on Wall Street: Big earnings week ahead and it is badly needed
Next week earnings season really gets into gear with some massive releases that will shape the direction of the main US indices for the quarter ahead. So far bank earnings have been more miss than hit. US - Russia tensions may increase as negotiations reach a stalemate.