Asia market update: CN exports and imports down again m/m; AU leads Asian equities down; Huawei trumpets new phone with 7nm chip, US to investigate.

General trend

- China’s Trade Balance release showed that exports and imports again fell heavily, -8.8% and -7.3% respectively.

- Copper hits its lowest levels in over a week.

- Australia’s ASX fell before and after the CN data. AUD and NZD initially weak ahead of and after the data, but held at the day’s lows, arresting the 1.5% declines two days earlier.

- AU ASX 200 was not helped by major component BHP being ex-div, -5.4%.

- After yesterday’s large price spikes in China property developers Evergrande, Sunac and Country Garden, all three stocks again spiked at today’s open but then fell through to lunch, down -3%, -1.5% and -5% respectively.

- Country Garden started their latest debt vote; Voting starts Thursday and concludes Monday Sept. 11.

- After Huawei (and China) trumpeted their new "Mate 60 Pro" smartphone with reportedly a 7nm, 5G chip inside, US NSA advisor Jake Sullivan said on Tuesday US time that Washington needed to get “more information” on the precise “character and composition” of the chip (i.e. is it circumventing US high-tech sanctions on China?).

- SMIC, the giant China chipmaker who built Huawei’s new 7nm chip, is down -5.6% today.

- Not long after the above, it was reported that chips from South Korean chipmaker SK Hynix were found in the new Huawei phone. The company put out a statement today that “It does not do business with Huawei since US curbs”.

- The PBOC set another record strong fix, ~1,300 pips above market price and ~1,200 pips above today’s estimates.

- Korea debuted their first Yen Bond ("Samurai Bond") today as relations continue to warm - at least at the high level - between Japan and Korea.

- Australia RBA Gov Lowe gave his final speech and Q&A today as Governor. Dep Gov Michele Bullock takes over as Governor on Sept 18th.

- US equity FUTs were down slightly in Asia trading.

Looking ahead (Asian time zone)

- Fri JP GDP (final).

- Sat CN Inflation.

Holidays in Asia this week

- N/A.

Headlines/economic data

Australia/New Zealand

- ASX 200 opens -0.5% at 7,224.

- Australia July Trade Balance (A$): 8.0B v 10.0Be.

- Australia RBA Gov Lowe: Must remain alert to risk that wage growth fans inflation - Speech: "Some closing remarks".

- Australia PM confirms trip to China later this year - financial press.

- New Zealand Q2 Manufacturing Activity Q/Q: +0.2% v -2.8% prior.

- New Zealand Q2 Filled Jobs Q/Q: +1.1% v +1.1% prior [10th straight quarterly rise].

- New Zealand Treasury: plans indemnity for RBNZ Financial stability intervention; proposes NZ$1.3B capital contribution for the RBNZ.

- New Zealand sells total NZD500M vs. NZD500M indicated in 2030, 2032 and 2037 bonds.

China/Hong Kong

- Hang Seng opens flat at 18,437.

- Shanghai Composite opens -0.2% at 3,152.

- China Aug trade balance: $68.4B V $73.9BE.

- China Aug trade balance (CNY-DENOMINATED): 488B V 575.7B PRIOR - China Aug Retail Passenger Car Sales +2.0% y/y - PCA prelim data

(Reminder 08/24: China Aug retail passenger vehicle sales may fall -1.3% y/y v -2.3% prior – PCA).

- HUAWEI.CN US seeks info on chips used in Huawei’s new smartphone Mate 60 Pro.

- Bank of China, ICBC, China Construction Bank and Agricultural Bank of China all say have adjusted [cut] rates for certain existing first-home mortgages (as expected); effective from Sept 25th.

- China Foreign Ministry: On report saying that Japan officials criticized China Gov't map - China does not accept Japan's so-called protest (overnight update).

- China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 7.1986 v 7.1969 prior (weakest Yuan fixing since Aug 23).

- China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Sells CNY330B in 7-day reverse repo; Net injects CNY121B v drains CNY356B prior.

Japan

- Nikkei 225 opens -0.4% at 33,118.

- Japan End-Aug FX Reserves: $1.25T v $1.25T prior.

- Japan July Preliminary Leading Index CI: 107.6 v 107.8e; Coincident Index: 114.5 v 114.2e.

- Japan Aug Tokyo Avg Office Vacancies: 6.4% v 6.5% prior.

- Japan releases weekly flows data [period ended Sept 1st]: Japan buying of foreign bonds: ¥90.7B v ¥425.3B prior: Foreign buying of Japan stocks: ¥531.9B v -¥603.2B prior.

- Bank of Japan (BOJ) Nakagawa: Appropriate to continue with easy policy for the time being; Watching market functioning.

- Japan Chief Cabinet Sec Matsuno: Sees great importance in brief talks on Wed between PM Kishida and China Premier Li.

- Mizuho Bank (8411.JP_ Raises long-term prime rate to 1.45% from 1.40%.

- US Ambassador to Japan Emanuel: Japan has done everything right, according to science, on the Fukushima water release.

- Japan govt said to be formulating economic measures around Oct (overnight update).

- Japan Chief Cabinet Sec Matsuno: Reiterates govt stance that is important for FX to move stably, sharp FX moves are undesirable (overnight update).

- Japan sells ¥900B IN 30-YEAR JGB bonds; AVG YIELD: 1.6400% V 1.5930% PRIOR; BID-to.cover: 3.46X V 3.50X prior.

- Bank of Japan (BOJ) offers to buy 5-10 year JGBs at fixed rate of 100bps; Opens window to buy unlimited amount of 10-year JGBs at 1.00%.

South Korea

- Kospi opens -0.3% at 2,554.

- South Korea prices ¥70B in debut samurai bond issuance; to decide later whether to issue USD bonds.

- IMF on South Korea: Country should maintain its current monetary and fiscal policies (overnight update).

- SK Hynix (660.KR) Says does not do business with Huawei since US curbs.

Other Asia

- Taiwan: Says no impact from China no-fly zone near Zhejiang.

- Taiwan Aug CPI Y/Y: 2.5% v 2.1%e (overnight update).

- Thailand PM Srettha said to be planning to unveil stimulus to bolster economy on Monday (Sept 11th) (overnight update).

- Indonesia Aug Foreign Reserves: $137.1B v $137.7B prior.

North America

- (US) MBA Mortgage Applications w/e Sept 1st: -2.9% v 2.3% prior.

- (US) JULY TRADE BALANCE: -$65.0B V -$68.0BE.

- (US) Fed's Collins (non-voter): Time for monetary policy to be patient and deliberate.

- (US) AUG FINAL S&P SERVICES PMI: 50.5 V 51.2E.

- (US) AUG ISM SERVICES INDEX: 54.5 V 52.5E; New Orders Index: 57.5 v 55.0 prior; Prices Paid: 58.9 v 56.8 prior.

- (US) FEDERAL RESERVE BEIGE BOOK: Contacts from most districts indicated economic growth was modest in Jul, August.

Europe

- Ireland Aug Unemployment Rate: 4.1% v 4.1% prior.

- Germany's IG Metall union seeks 8.5% wage hike in next steel collective bargaining round - press.

- BOE's Dhingra: Domestic pressures on UK inflation to ease - written evidence to Parliament.

- BOE Gov Bailey: Many indicators are signaling a fall in inflation, which will be quite marked.

Levels as of 01:20 ET

- Nikkei 225, -0.6%, ASX 200 -1.3% , Hang Seng -1.2%; Shanghai Composite -0.7% ; Kospi -0.6%.

- Equity S&P500 Futures: -0.2%; Nasdaq100 -0.3%, Dax -0.4%; FTSE100 -0.2%.

- EUR 1.0716-1.0732 ; JPY 147.49-147.88 ; AUD 0.6362-0.6385 ; NZD 0.5862-0.5885.

- Gold flat at $1,942/oz; Crude Oil -0.4% at $87.18/brl; Copper -0.4% at $3.7743/lb.