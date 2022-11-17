Asia Market Update: AU jobs data generally ignored?; UK budget in focus; Hang Seng drops amid tech earnings.
General trend
- USD rises.
- Equity markets trade generally lower; Chinese markets lag.
- Hang Seng TECH index drops >4.5%; Tencent declines after issuing earnings.
- NetEase declines over 10% in HK [announced non-renewal of licenses with Blizzard].
- Alibaba and NetEase to report after the market close.
- Philippines Central Bank expected to hike rates [Philippines Central Bank (BSP) Gov Medalla said: To hike by 75bps at Nov 17th meeting to match US Fed rate increase (from Nov 3rd)].
- China’s Commerce Ministry (MOFCOM) sometimes holds weekly news conferences on Thurs.
Headlines/economic data
Australia/New Zealand
- ASX 200 opened flat.
- (AU) Australia oct employment change: 32.2K V +15.0KE; unemployment rate: 3.4% V 3.5%E.
- (AU) Australia Oct RBA Govt FX Transactions (A$) -0.8B v -1.5B prior.
Japan
- Nikkei 225 opened +0.3%.
- (JP) Japan said to consider increasing the tax on EVs - Japanese press..
- (JP) Japan Oct Trade Balance: -¥2.16T v -¥1.62Te; Adj Trade Balance: -¥2.30T v -¥1.95Te.
- (JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) offers to buy 5-10 year JGBs at fixed rate of 25bps; Opens window to buy unlimited amount of 10-year JGBs at 0.25% [as expected].
- (JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) Gov Kuroda: Reiterates current inflation due to cost push factors; Reiterates will continue to support evconomy with easing, need to achieve stable inflation with wage gains.
- (JP) Japan Investors Net Buying of Foreign Bonds: -¥123.9B v -¥581.8B prior; Foreign Net Buying of Japan Stocks: ¥556.6B v ¥340.0B prior.
- (JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) Official Uchida: It's too early to talk about exit from monetary stimulus; Financial market stability most important factor to consider when exiting policy.
- (JP) Japan Auto Lobby Exec: Strong opposition to EV mileage tax as it would slow adoption.
- (JP) Japan MoF sells ¥1.2T v ¥1.2T indicated in 0.800% 20-year JGBs, Avg Yield: 1.0290% v 1.1230% prior, bid-to-cover: 3.03x v 3.26x prior.
Korea
- Kospi opened -0.4%.
- (KR) North Korea: US efforts to reinforce extended deterrence will bring greater instability - KCNA.
- (KR) South Korea Q3 Real Disposable Income Y/Y: -3.6% v +8.3% prior.
China/Hong Kong
- Hang Seng opened -1.0%; Shanghai Composite opened.
- (CN) China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 7.0655 v 7.0363 prior.
- (CN) China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Sells CNY132B in 7-day reverse repos v CNY71B prior; Net inject CNY123B v net inject CNY63B prior.
- (CN) Moody's: China property outlook still negative as govt support will take time to have an impact.
- (CN) Fund cos. in China should fully disclose the risk of bond funds; notes the rise in bond fund redemptions – Shanghai Securities News.
- (CN) China Oct Swift Global Payments (CNY): 2.13% v 2.44% prior.
- (CN) China regulators said to have asked banks to report on their liquidity due to impact in the bond market.
- (CN) China President Xi may visit Russia in 2023; the leaders may hold a video call during Dec 2022 - Russia media.
- (CN) IMF Dep Managing Dir Gopinath: China property sector needs urgent action from the central government in order to safeguard financial stability.
Other
- (SG) Singapore State Holding Company Temasek [sovereign wealth fund]: Have written down complete investment into FTX due to current circumstances.
- (SG) Singapore oct non-oil domestic exports M/M: -3.7% V -2.5%E; Y/Y: -5.6% V -1.7%E.
North America
- (US) Republicans win majority in the US House with 218 seats - Press.
- MSFT LinkedIn CEO: LinkedIn is seeing a record amount of job seekers, the great talent reshuffle is happening; We have paused hiring.
- (US) Fed's Daly (non-voter): We want to see goods inflation slowdown and latest CPI/PPI showed that; still see ~5% as a reasonable end place on rates next year.
- (US) Atlanta Fed GDPNow: Raises Q4 GDP forecast to 4.4% from 4.0%.
- (US) Fed's Waller (voter): Fed still has a ways to go on raising rates; Could become more comfortable downshifting to a 50bps hike but that would still be a significant move.
Europe
- (FR) ECB’s Villeroy (France): Rates around 2% in December likely to be seen as normal range.
- (ES) ECB's de Cos (Spain): Not done with rate hikes as inflation spike proving persistent and has broadened; Must move rates to levels that brings prices to 2% target.
- (EU) Reportedly ECB members may decide to move 50bps in Dec rather than another 75bps; Inflation surge could still lead policymakers to go 75bps - press.
Levels as of 00:20 ET
- Nikkei 225, -0.2%, ASX 200 +0.2% , Hang Seng -1.7%; Shanghai Composite -0.7% ; Kospi -1.1%.
- Equity S&P500 Futures: +0.2%; Nasdaq100 +0.3%, Dax flat; FTSE100 -0.3%.
- EUR 1.0399-1.0359 ; JPY 139.80-139.22 ; AUD 0.6749-0.6697 ;NZD 0.6160-0.6116.
- Gold -0.6% at $1,764/oz; Crude Oil -1.3% at $84.47/brl; Copper -1% at $3.7203/lb.
