Join Luca Santos, Technical Market Analyst at ACY Securities, as he delves into the recent Australian CPI data and its implications for the Australian Dollar. In this insightful video, Luca analyzes the surprising drop in inflation below expectations and discusses its potential impact on the currency market. Discover the factors at play and gain valuable insights into how this development may shape the Australian Dollar's performance in the coming days.
RISK WARNING: Foreign exchange and derivatives trading carry a high level of risk. Before you decide to trade foreign exchange, we encourage you to consider your investment objectives, your risk tolerance and trading experience. It is possible to lose more than your initial investment, so do not invest money you cannot afford to lose。 ACY Securities Pty Ltd (ABN: 80 150 565 781 AFSL: 403863) provides general advice that does not consider your objectives, financial situation or needs. The content of this website must not be construed as personal advice; please seek advice from an independent financial or tax advisor if you have any questions. The FSG and PDS are available upon request or registration. If there is any advice on this site, it is general advice only. ACY Securities Pty Ltd (“ACY AU”) is authorised and regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC AFSL:403863). Registered address: Level 18, 799 Pacific Hwy, Chatswood NSW 2067. AFSL is authorised us to provide our services to Australian Residents or Businesses.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD recovers above 0.6750, soft Australian inflation weighs
AUD/USD is recovering ground above 0.6750, having lost over 40 pips following softer-than-expected Australian CPI inflation data. Cooling Australian inflation flags RBA pause expectations. weighing heavily on the Australian Dollar. The Fed decision is next in focus.
EUR/USD holds lower ground near mid-1.1000s on Fed day
EUR/USD holds lower ground near 1.1050 in Asia early Wednesday, reversing the rebound from a two-week low set late Tuesday. The US Dollar clings to recovery gains awaiting the all-important Fed policy meeting announcements.
Gold holds steady above $1,960, looks to FOMC for fresh impetus
Gold price attracts some selling during the Asian session, though lacks follow-through/. The US Dollar holds steady near a two-week high and is weighing on the XAU/USD. Looming recession risks help limit losses as traders keenly await the FOMC decision.
X-inspired coins pump and dump as Elon Musk revamps Twitter
X is the current euphoria in the crypto landscape after Twitter CEO Elon Musk's recent move to rebrand the giant social media platform to X. Following the announcement, multiple coins have emerged, pedaling the X ticker with hopes of rallying on the hype.
Can the Fed influence a softer Dollar?
The macroeconomics situation of the US has improved more than anticipated and is likely to improve further. The US economy grew at an annualised rate of 2.0% in the first quarter of 2023 led by consumer spending. This is expected to reduce upward support on the dollar’s value.