Asia Market Update: Equity markets are lower following yesterday’s generally positive session; AU bond yields extend drop after Lowe; AUD and NZD lag.

General trend

- JPY rebounds after prior drop.

- Press continues to comment on recession concerns.

- WTI crude FUTs decline by >3.4%.

- Equity markets have generally worsened.

- US equity FUTs move lower after prior gain.

- UK CPI data in focus; GBP declines.

- Fed Chair Powell’s Congressional testimony in focus [Jun 22-23rd].

- China NPC Standing Committee to review the draft revision of the anti-trust law on June 21-24th.

Headlines/Economic data

Australia/New Zealand

- ASX 200 opened flat.

- (AU) Australia sells A$1.0B v A$1.0B indicated in 3.25% Apr 2025 bonds; Avg Yield: 3.4785% v 2.8988% prior; bid-to-cover: 3.17x v 3.21x prior [from Jun 1st].

- (NZ) New Zealand May Trade Balance (NZ$): 0.26B v 0.44B prior.

- (AU) S&P: Performance Index (SPIN) for Australian prime mortgages excluding noncapital market issuance fell to 0.73% in March (prior 0.78%).

- (AU) AEMO: Moves to end market suspension of the National Energy Market; to allow the market to set prices again from Jun 23rd (Thurs).

- (AU) NSW creates new independent casino regulator.

- (AU) Australia May Westpac Leading Index M/M: -0.1% v -0.1% prior.

- (AU) Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Appoints Brad Jones as Assitant Gov of Financial Systems.

- (NZ) New Zealand May Credit Card Spending M/M: 1.8% v 0.9% prior; Y/Y: 2.2% v 1.3% prior.

- (NZ) New Zealand FY21/22 Milk Collection Y/Y: -4.0% - DCANZ.

Japan

- Nikkei 225 opened 0.7%.

- (JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ Apr Meeting Minutes (two decisions ago): Board members agreed no change to boj's stance of taking additional easing steps without hesitation if needed.

- (JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) announcement related to daily bond buying operation: Reduces amounts to in line with prior purchases.

- (JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) offers to buy 5-10 year JGBs at fixed rate of 25bps; Opens window to buy unlimited amount of 10-year JGBs at 0.25% [as expected].

- Softbank (9984.JP) UK Said to consider national security on IPO of Chip Unit ARM - Press.

Korea

- Kospi opened +0.3%.

- (KR) South Korea and Japan to resume the Gimpo-Haneda routes from Jun 29th.

China/Hong Kong

- Hang Seng opened -0.4%; Shanghai Composite opened +0.1%.

- (CN) Shanghai Sec News: China property developers said to have planned meeting with banks on relief measures in July.

- (CN) China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Sells CNY10B in 7-day reverse repos v CNY10B prior; Net CNY0B v Net CNY0B prior.

- (CN) China State Council has appointed Xu Hongcai [currently Dep Fin Min] as a member of the PBOC monetary policy committee; to replace Yu Weiping.

- (CN) China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 6.7109 v 6.6851 prior.

- (HK) Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) continues to defend the currency peg, buys ~HK$11.3B [total purchases for the day rise to ~HK$20.8B].

- (HK) Expected that Sevens will go ahead under the closed loop system - SCMP.

- (CN) Shanghai June Power Consumption at 92% of 2021 levels - Press.

- (CN) China Ministry of Finance (MOF) Sells 3-year and 10-year bonds.

- (HK) Macau reports total 65 coronavirus cases during last outbreak during city wide testing.

North America

- (US) Said that US President Biden will request that congress enact a Gasoline Tax Holiday - Press Biden to talk about gasoline prices at 2 pm ET (Wed).

- (US) Senator Manchin (D-WV): EV tax credit bonus has been removed from the spending bill.

- (US) Treasury Sec Yellen: Believes there is a path to bringing down inflation while maintaining strong labor market; Most economists don't believe US will enter recession because they are taking into account unique postpandemic economic features.

Europe

- (EU) EU targets to cut pesticide use in half under new green food plan to be unveiled Weds - press.

- (IT) Italy govt statement: Italy has hit 55% gas storage capacity as of today, in line with EU levels.

- (UK) Foreign Sec Truss: We will impose sanctions on Russia until they fully withdraw from Ukraine.

Levels as of 01:20 ET

- Nikkei 225, -0.1%, ASX 200 flat , Hang Seng -1.1%; Shanghai Composite -0.3% ; Kospi -2%.

- Equity S&P500 Futures: -0.9%; Nasdaq100 -0.9%, Dax -1.1%; FTSE100 -0.9%.

- EUR 1.0539-1.0492 ; JPY 136.71-136.05 ; AUD 0.6975-0.6915 ;NZD 0.6344-0.6264.

- Gold -0.6% at $1,827/oz; Crude Oil -3.3% at $105.84/brl; Copper -1.5% at $3.9640/lb.