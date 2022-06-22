Asia Market Update: Equity markets are lower following yesterday’s generally positive session; AU bond yields extend drop after Lowe; AUD and NZD lag.
General trend
- JPY rebounds after prior drop.
- Press continues to comment on recession concerns.
- WTI crude FUTs decline by >3.4%.
- Equity markets have generally worsened.
- US equity FUTs move lower after prior gain.
- UK CPI data in focus; GBP declines.
- Fed Chair Powell’s Congressional testimony in focus [Jun 22-23rd].
- China NPC Standing Committee to review the draft revision of the anti-trust law on June 21-24th.
Headlines/Economic data
Australia/New Zealand
- ASX 200 opened flat.
- (AU) Australia sells A$1.0B v A$1.0B indicated in 3.25% Apr 2025 bonds; Avg Yield: 3.4785% v 2.8988% prior; bid-to-cover: 3.17x v 3.21x prior [from Jun 1st].
- (NZ) New Zealand May Trade Balance (NZ$): 0.26B v 0.44B prior.
- (AU) S&P: Performance Index (SPIN) for Australian prime mortgages excluding noncapital market issuance fell to 0.73% in March (prior 0.78%).
- (AU) AEMO: Moves to end market suspension of the National Energy Market; to allow the market to set prices again from Jun 23rd (Thurs).
- (AU) NSW creates new independent casino regulator.
- (AU) Australia May Westpac Leading Index M/M: -0.1% v -0.1% prior.
- (AU) Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Appoints Brad Jones as Assitant Gov of Financial Systems.
- (NZ) New Zealand May Credit Card Spending M/M: 1.8% v 0.9% prior; Y/Y: 2.2% v 1.3% prior.
- (NZ) New Zealand FY21/22 Milk Collection Y/Y: -4.0% - DCANZ.
Japan
- Nikkei 225 opened 0.7%.
- (JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ Apr Meeting Minutes (two decisions ago): Board members agreed no change to boj's stance of taking additional easing steps without hesitation if needed.
- (JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) announcement related to daily bond buying operation: Reduces amounts to in line with prior purchases.
- (JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) offers to buy 5-10 year JGBs at fixed rate of 25bps; Opens window to buy unlimited amount of 10-year JGBs at 0.25% [as expected].
- Softbank (9984.JP) UK Said to consider national security on IPO of Chip Unit ARM - Press.
Korea
- Kospi opened +0.3%.
- (KR) South Korea and Japan to resume the Gimpo-Haneda routes from Jun 29th.
China/Hong Kong
- Hang Seng opened -0.4%; Shanghai Composite opened +0.1%.
- (CN) Shanghai Sec News: China property developers said to have planned meeting with banks on relief measures in July.
- (CN) China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Sells CNY10B in 7-day reverse repos v CNY10B prior; Net CNY0B v Net CNY0B prior.
- (CN) China State Council has appointed Xu Hongcai [currently Dep Fin Min] as a member of the PBOC monetary policy committee; to replace Yu Weiping.
- (CN) China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 6.7109 v 6.6851 prior.
- (HK) Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) continues to defend the currency peg, buys ~HK$11.3B [total purchases for the day rise to ~HK$20.8B].
- (HK) Expected that Sevens will go ahead under the closed loop system - SCMP.
- (CN) Shanghai June Power Consumption at 92% of 2021 levels - Press.
- (CN) China Ministry of Finance (MOF) Sells 3-year and 10-year bonds.
- (HK) Macau reports total 65 coronavirus cases during last outbreak during city wide testing.
North America
- (US) Said that US President Biden will request that congress enact a Gasoline Tax Holiday - Press Biden to talk about gasoline prices at 2 pm ET (Wed).
- (US) Senator Manchin (D-WV): EV tax credit bonus has been removed from the spending bill.
- (US) Treasury Sec Yellen: Believes there is a path to bringing down inflation while maintaining strong labor market; Most economists don't believe US will enter recession because they are taking into account unique postpandemic economic features.
Europe
- (EU) EU targets to cut pesticide use in half under new green food plan to be unveiled Weds - press.
- (IT) Italy govt statement: Italy has hit 55% gas storage capacity as of today, in line with EU levels.
- (UK) Foreign Sec Truss: We will impose sanctions on Russia until they fully withdraw from Ukraine.
Levels as of 01:20 ET
- Nikkei 225, -0.1%, ASX 200 flat , Hang Seng -1.1%; Shanghai Composite -0.3% ; Kospi -2%.
- Equity S&P500 Futures: -0.9%; Nasdaq100 -0.9%, Dax -1.1%; FTSE100 -0.9%.
- EUR 1.0539-1.0492 ; JPY 136.71-136.05 ; AUD 0.6975-0.6915 ;NZD 0.6344-0.6264.
- Gold -0.6% at $1,827/oz; Crude Oil -3.3% at $105.84/brl; Copper -1.5% at $3.9640/lb.
