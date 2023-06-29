Share:

General trend

- Australia May Retail Sales rose at their fastest pace since Jan. AUD caught a +0.4% bid after the release but thereafter drifted back down. Some analysts speculated that the positive read was only a temporary out-performance due to seasonal discounting.

- Even so, Aussie traders now see an RBA hike at the next meeting as an even chance. (Just yesterday the RBA Rate Tracker was up at an 84% probability of a pause after softer than expected AU CPI).

- AU 3-yr yields reversed their overnight fall of -6pbs to be up +4bps.

- No Yen comments from JP officials seen during Asia session thus far. [Note that Gov Ueda overnight from Sintra, Portugal did mention that he was watching yen levels “very closely” at the Central Bank conference].

- [On a side note, this was Gov Ueda’s first time to speak in English in his lead role at the BOJ. In a high-powered panel with the other ECB, Fed and BOE Heads he showed he was more than up to the task – even lightheartedly blaming them for their own hawkish policies when asked about the problem of the weak yen!].

- After a Micron exec said in post-earnings guidance overnight that “Pricing trends are improving”, Advantest and Tokyo Electron are both up again today (+ 3.2% each).

- A stronger than expected PBOC fix below 7.22 offered only limited relief for the Yuan, USD/CNH rebounding in session towards yesterday’s highs over 7.26. Keep in mind the PBOC’s action last time Yuan was fixed at these levels… [Reminder Sept 5 2022: CHINA PBOC CUTS FX RRR FOR FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS BY 200BPS TO 6.0%; Effective Sept 15th].

- Better AU and NZ data initially supported both currencies, but were overshadowed by the CN currency weakness.

- Better than expected retail sales out of Japan did not stop the Yen resuming its fall towards levels last seen in November.

- Japan and South Korea aiming to agree today on a bilateral FX Swap deal as part of a broader package of financial cooperation.

- Asian divergence again with Nikkei up while Hang Seng and Shanghai down. (HK TECH -1.9% Mainland prop -2.5%).

- Today’s Japan weekly flows data was notable for the first decline in foreign buying of Japan stocks in 13 weeks – since late March, just prior to the news in early April that Warren Buffet was buying Japanese stocks).

- Note that tomorrow, Friday, is the last trading session of the month and Q2.

Looking ahead (Asian time zone)

- Early European session – German CPI’s.

- Tonight – US initial jobless claims.

- Fri - CN Manufacturing PMI, EU inflation rate and unemployment rate.

- Fri night - US PCE Core and Personal Spending.

Headlines/economic data

Australia/New Zealand

- ASX 200 opens -0.1% at 7,191.

- Australia May Retail Sales M/M: 0.7% v 0.1%e [fastest rise since Jan].

- Australia Q1 Job Vacancies Q/Q: -2.0% v -1.5% prior.

- New Zealand Jun ANZ Business Confidence: -18.0 v -31.1 prior [highest since Nov 2021].

- New Zealand Govt signs range of cooperative trade arrangements covering trade, agriculture, forestry, education, science and innovation, food safety, as well as e-commerce, green economy and a push for dialogue and mechanism on NEVs [overnight update].

- New Zealand Govt to offer loan guarantees for businesses hit by cyclone Gabrielle.

- New Zealand sells total NZ$400M vs. NZ$400M indicated in 2028, 2034 and 2051 bonds.

China/Hong Kong

- Hang Seng opens flat at 19,180.

- Shanghai Composite opens -0.1% at 3,185.

- Hong Kong HIBOR rate offered jumps +55.4bps to 5.5%, highest since Jan 2006 [ahead of month/quarter-end].

- Chinese spy balloon used American technology to spy on the US – WSJ.

- China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Sells CNY193B in 7-day reverse repo; Net injects CNY193B v Net injects CNY69B prior.

- China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 7.2208 v 7.2101 prior (weakest Yuan fix since Nov 10, 2022)hhh.

Japan

- Nikkei 225 opens +0.3% at 33,306.

- JAPAN MAY RETAIL SALES M/M: 1.3% V 0.8%E; Y/Y: 5.7% V 5.2%E.

- Japan releases weekly flows data [period ended Jun 23]: Japan buying of foreign bonds ¥155.6B v ¥1.052T prior; Foreign buying of Japan stocks: -¥543.8 v ¥535.2B prior (first decline in 13 weeks, since late Mar 2023).

- Japan and EU to coordinate on support for chip industry [further details not initially disclosed.

- Japan BOJ Gov Ueda: Underlying inflation is below target - ECB Forum.

- Bank of Japan (BOJ) offers to buy 5-10 year JGBs at fixed rate of 50bps; Opens window to buy unlimited amount of 10-year JGBs at 0.50% [as expected].

- JAPAN SELLS ¥2.9T IN 2-YEAR JGB BONDS; AVG YIELD: -0.0620% V -0.0580% PRIOR; BID-TO-COVER: 4.26X V 3.77X PRIOR.

- Japan top FX diplomat Kanda: Aiming to agree on bilateral FX Swap deal with South Korea as part of broader package of financial cooperation (as part of today's scheduled Finance dialogue).

South Korea

- Kospi opens flat at 2,564.

- US Pres Biden invited Japan PM Kishida and South Korea PM Yoon to Washington in Summer for Trilateral Summit - Korea press.

Other Asia

- Vietnam Q2 GDP Y/Y: 4.1% v 3.8%e.

- Vietnam June Trade Balance $2.6B v $3.6Be.

- Vietnam June Retail Sales Y/Y: 6.5% v 11.5% prior.

- Vietnam June Industrial Production Y/Y: 2.8% v 0.1% prior.

- Vietnam June CPI Y/Y: 2.0% v 2.1%e [slowest pace since early 2022].

North America

- MAY ADVANCE GOODS TRADE BALANCE: -$91.1B V -$93.6BE.

- MAY PRELIMINARY WHOLESALE INVENTORIES M/M: -0.1% V -0.1%E.

- DOE CRUDE: -9.6M V -1ME; GASOLINE: +0.6M V 0ME; DISTILLATE: +0.1M V +0.5ME.

- Fed Chair Powell: Policy hasn't been restrictive for very long; may not be restrictive enough - ECB Forum.

Europe

- ECB's Lagarde: If baseline stands we will likely hike in July - panel comments from Sintra forum.

- ECB's Scicluna (Malta): We will see on rates after July meeting; Must be mindful of impact of rate hikes.

- ECB's Vasle (Slovenia): Need convincing that rate hike beyond July meeting is NOT needed, not that it IS needed.

- ECB's Kazaks (hawk, Latvia): If necessary, we can pause and the return to rate hikes; Expectations for rate.

- BOE’s Pill (chief economist): Staff projections might be poor predictors of growth and inflation outlook - comments from Sintra forum.

- ECB's Enria (SSM chief): Banks' capital positions remain strong; All the banks we reviewed have a strategy in place to replace their TLTRO funding.

- ECB’s Villeroy (France): Inflation expectations remain well anchored; More confident on soft landing but not without pain.

Levels as of 01:20 ET

- Nikkei 225, +0.5%, ASX 200 flat, Hang Seng -1.2%; Shanghai Composite -0.1% ; Kospi -0.1%.

- Equity S&P500 Futures: +0.1%; Nasdaq100 flat; Dax flat; FTSE100 +0.5%.

- EUR 1.0880-1.0919; JPY 144.13-144.62 ; AUD 0.6595-0.6628; NZD 0.6069-0.6096.

- Gold -0.5% at $1,912/oz; Crude Oil -0.6% at $69.13/brl; Copper +0.1% at $3.7323/lb.