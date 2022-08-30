Outlook: After more European CPI data this morning, in the US we will get JOLTS, with all eyes on whether openings fall to 10.5 from 10.7 million, as forecast. The WSJ has 10.3, by the way. A bit rear-view mirror will be the Case-Shiller 20-city house price index for June, expected to be up “only” 1% m/m (from 1.83% m/m in May) and 19.5% y/y. A dip in house prices from nearly three months ago is not terribly reassuring but would back up other evidence of the housing market no longer on fire.

We also get the Conference Board consumer confidence, forecast higher at 97.9 from 95.7 due to the drop in gasoline prices. Until we get the bombshell data on jobs from ADP tomorrow and the nonfarm payrolls on Friday, ideas about the condition of the US economy are in suspended animation.

Attention may turn to Europe–not only inflation and next week’s ECB meeting, but also the EU trying to figure out how to break the link between the price of gas and the price of electricity. Not a subsidy, although several countries have done that, too.

The FT reports the EC says it is “working ‘flat out’ on emergency intervention in energy markets to ease costs for consumers and industries as gas prices hit record highs” An emergency meeting of energy ministers will take place on Sept 9. The longer-term fixes will take months. “Short-term measures include price caps on gas, more detailed guidance for member states to implement a windfall tax on energy companies and enforcing demand cuts.

“The commission said that despite further cuts to gas supply from Russia, Brussels did not believe that the situation was yet bad enough for a previously agreed voluntary 15 per cent reduction in gas demands to be made mandatory.”

See the chart from Euronews. The UK has nearly double the cost of France, and Italian households must be unhappy. “Norway, which has large reserves of oil and gas, has the cheapest electricity bills, ahead of Switzerland and Malta in second and third, respectively. Having recently struck new energy deals with Russia, households in Hungary are also paying some of the lowest rates for their electricity in Europe.”

The article has this mysterious note: “The chart is based on data for July and compares prices for households in European capitals. To standardise the data -- and so make a comparison possible -- the prices are adjusted to purchasing power standards (PPS), which eliminates the price level differences between countries by using an artificial common currency.” We have no idea what this implies for the accuracy of the chart.

Not to be overly gloomy, but experience teaches us that the EU has typically found it nearly impossible to get anything done with any speed whatsoever. It does get some things done, eventually, but not quickly and new measures are not always fully effective. Expectations of continuing crisis are realistic. For the moment the chatter about a 75 bp rate hike are running the show, but high and rising inflation in the absence of expectations of additional hikes are almost surely going to drag the euro down.

Economies heading into recession do not get rising currencies.

As an aside, if Truss wins the PM election race, she would approve new licenses for drilling in the North Sea as part of an “energy security plan.” No immediate help, of course. Meanwhile, Chancellor of the Exchequer Zahawi said he’s “working on” measures to help households and businesses meet soaring energy costs and help the new PM “hit the ground running.”

In both the EU and the UK, it’s too little and too late. It’s hard to see how any pushback in the form of rising currencies can be anything but temporary and due mostly to big trader positioning–it’s sure not based on fundamentals. The FX market can ignore fundamentals for amazingly long periods of time, but not indefinitely.

Tidbit: This entry is a tidbit because the probability is so low, but it may well become a landmark. German Chancellor Scholz said the European Union must undergo major reforms (like the 60% debt ceiling and 3% budget limit, already in the shredder) in order to welcome new members numbering 30-36. That may well include Ukraine, Moldova, Georgia and countries in the Western Balkans. He’s ready to let Croatia, Romania and Bulgaria, still on the waiting list. And everyone thought Scholz was timid.

Tidbit: On Sunday the FT published an opinion piece by Ruchir Sharma, chair of something named Rockefeller International, which seems to be an offshoot of Rockefeller Capital Management (no relation). Sharma is ex-Morgan Stanley and also a journalist currently writing for the FT.

Sharma says the days of dollar dominance are about to end, just as they did starting in 2002 for about six years. This time the decline could last longer. Sharma has a long list of reasons, starting out with overvaluation some 20% above the long-term trend and even the peak in 2001.

A typical upswing last seven years but this one is already 11 years old. The current account deficit is close to 5% of GDP, a rare but classic warning sign. Total debt to the rest of the world is a net $18 trillion, or 73% of GDP, vs. the 50% conventional threshold. far beyond the 50 per cent threshold that has often foretold past currency crises.

Growth slower than the rest of the world is a symptom of a pending currency crash. “In recent years, the US has been growing significantly faster than the median rate for other developed economies, but it is poised to grow slower than its peers in coming years.”

And the dominance of a reserve currency averages 94 years since the 15th century, but the US has more than 100 years under its belt. Already “other currencies” (the Canadian and Australian dollar, the Swiss franc and the renminbi) account for 10 per cent of global reserves, up from 2 per cent in 2001. The dollar’s share of reserves has fallen to 59%. “It’s possible that the next step is not towards a single reserve currency, but to currency blocs” including those in SE Asia.

Investors are buying dollars to hold as a safe-haven because they are fleeing risky assets. “This is not a vote of confidence in the US economy, and it is worth recalling that bullish analysts offered the same reason for buying tech stocks at their recent peak valuations: there is no alternative. That ended badly. Tina is never a viable investment strategy, especially not when the fundamentals are deteriorating. So don’t be fooled by the strong dollar. The post-dollar world is coming.”

“Tina” stands for “there is no alternative.” Sharma makes the same points we have heard for 30 years. What he misses is “there is no alternative of sufficient size.” Take the stock market. SIFMA (Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association) offers that “The U.S. equity markets are the largest in the world and continue to be among the deepest, most liquid and most efficient, representing 40.9% of the $108 trillion global equity market cap, or $44 trillion. This is 3.8x the next largest market, China. U.S. market share has averaged 37.4% over the last 10 years, troughing at 32.9% in 2012 and peaking at 42.0% in 2021.” (https://www.sifma.org/resources/research/research-quarterly-equities/)

Now consider the bond market. The ICMA (International Capital Market Association) says “As of August 2020, ICMA estimates that the overall size of the global bond markets in terms of USD equivalent notional outstanding, is approximately $128.3tn. This consists of $87.5tn SSA bonds (68%) and $40.9tn corporate bonds (32%).

“The SSA bond markets are dominated by the US ($22.4tn), China ($19.8tn), and Japan ($12.4tn). Between them they make up 62% of the global SSA market. Sovereign bonds constitute 73% ($63.7tn) of the global outstanding SSA market.”

The US and China account for 33% of global issuance. But China does not have laws protecting personal property rights and does have issuance by essentially bankrupt entities (cities, provinces, property developers). Japan offers basically a zero return and shows no sign of changing that.

To that we could add foreign direct investment. According to the OECD, the “top recipients of FDI inflows worldwide in the first quarter of 2022 were China (USD 101 billion), the United States (USD 67 billion), and Australia (USD 59 billion).” The China accounts for 19% of total FDI of $535 billion and the US, 13%.

“Top sources of FDI outflows worldwide were the United States (USD 114 billion), Australia (USD 80 billion) and the United Kingdom (USD 58 billion). To be fair, we don’t know the true amount of capital outflow from China or its destination. (Canada is a good bet.)

So, if you want to keep it relatively simple and avoid the risk of expropriation and/or interference with ownership, the easy answer for foreign investment is the US and the dollar, especially in equities. That China is attracting so much investment has been a function of breath-taking growth. Conditions may be changing now, with some analysts predicting 2.5-3.5% this year, a far cry from well above 5% for more than a decade.

Bottom line, what Sharma says may be true, but it’s not necessarily useful, and not grounds for predicting a dollar crash or slow trajectory into the slough of despond. We have heard this narrative before–in the olden days, it was the trade and government deficits that would wreck the dollar. In recent years it has been the varying reserve ratio. These stories never work out, chiefly because “TINA of sufficient size.” We’d like to add the power of laws protecting ownership of private property and a history of never a sovereign default, but we don’t really need them.

