10/14 Recap: - The S&P opened with a 23 handle gap up and then continued 19 handles higher into a 9:32 AM high. Following a brief and shallow pullback into a 9:39 AM low, the S&P moved steadily 40 handles higher into a 3:52 PM high of the day. From that high, the S&P had a small 5 handle pullback into the close.

10//14 - The major indices had a very big up day with the following closes: The DJIA + 534.75; S&P 500 + 74.46; and the Nasdaq Composite + 251.79.

Looking ahead – We are now at the beginning of about 4 – 5 days of multiple successive change in trend windows. It’s going to get very busy. Usually, we when have this kind of pattern, we get multiple whipsaws with up one day and down the next. Please see the details below.

With Thursday’s big up day into 10/14 AC - Mercury 0 North Latitude, suggests a possible high Friday AM.

The NOW Index is in the NEUTRAL ZONE.

Coming events:

(Stocks potentially respond to all events).

2. C. 10/14 AC – Mercury 0 North Latitude. Major change in trend Corn, Oats, Soybeans, Wheat.

D. 10/15 AC - Neptune 90 US Mars. Major change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.

E. 10/15 AC – Jupiter in Aquarius turns Direct. Major change in trend Copper and Oats.

3. A. 10/18 AM – Mercury in Libra turns Direct. Major change in trend Corn, Oats, Soybeans, Sugar, and WHEAT.

B. 10/19 AM – Helio Saturn 90 Uranus. Major change in trend Coffee and COPPER.

C. 10/19 AC – Mercury Perihelion. Major change in trend CORN, Gold, Oats, OJ, Soybeans, Wheat.

D. 10/20 AM - Full Moon in Aries. Major Change in Trend Financials, Grains, Precious Metals and especially

Sugar and Wheat.

Stock market key dates

Fibonacci – 10/15, 10/18, 10/29.

Astro –10/14, 10/15, 10/20, 10/25, 10/29 AC.

Please see below the S&P 500 10 minute chart.

Support - 4370 Resistance – 4470.

Please see below the S&P 500 Daily chart.

Support - 4370 Resistance – 4470.

Please see below the Planetary Index charts with S&P 500 5 minute bars for results.