S&P/ASX 200 Index (^AXJO) Technical Analysis Elliott Wave Forecast.

Plus CBA ANZ BHP RIO FMG, IRON ORE, COPPER, CRUDE, AUDUSD, GOLD, SILVER, DXY, NIFTY 50, CHINA A50 Shanghai Composite SSEC.

ASX 200 Index Overview: Bullish Impulse pattern Wave (5).

ASX200 Elliott Wave iii) of 3 of (5).

Trading Levels: take profit at 7400 and wait for the next trade set up (Classic TradingLevel pattern).

ASX200 Trading Strategy: trade to 7400 then look for a tested support on this level for the next move higher.

Commodities:

Copper Elliott Wave bullish impulse wave higher.

Crude Oil Wave 5.

Natural Gas Elliott Wave 5 starting.

Iron Ore: bias is bearish.

US Spot Gold 1750 critical support, if breach then bearish count is in play.

Australian Stocks:

Finance and Bank: Bullish.

BHP RIO FMG trading long off the lows.

STO OSH WPL, prepare to buy.

Video Chapters:

00:00 ASX200 Banks XXJ,CBA & ANZ Elliott Wave Analysis.

10:04 Nifty 50 & China A 50 Shanghai Comp SSEC Elliott Wave Analysis.

14:41 Commodities Iron Ore, Gold, Oil, Natural Gas and Copper Wave Analysis.

37:36 AUDUSD & DXY Elliott Wave Analysis.

49:52 ASX Resource Stocks NYSE BHP ASX BHP FMG Elliott Wave Analysis.

53:00 Thank you for watching ASX200 Elliott Wave Analysis.

Trading tips:

"Are you willing to lose money on a trade? If not, then don't take it. You can only win if you're not afraid to lose. And you can only do that if you truly accept the risks in front of you."