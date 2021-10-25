S&P/ASX 200 Index (^AXJO) Technical Analysis Elliott Wave Forecast.
Plus CBA ANZ BHP RIO FMG, IRON ORE, COPPER, CRUDE, AUDUSD, GOLD, SILVER, DXY, NIFTY 50, CHINA A50 Shanghai Composite SSEC.
ASX 200 Index Overview: Bullish Impulse pattern Wave (5).
ASX200 Elliott Wave v of (v) of iii) of 3 of (5).
Trading Levels: take profit at 7400 and wait for the next trade set up (Classic TradingLevel pattern).
ASX200 Trading Strategy: trade to 7400 then look for a tested support on this level for the next move higher.
Commodities:
Copper Elliott Wave bullish impulse wave higher.
Crude Oil Wave 5.
Natural Gas Elliott Wave 5 starting.
Iron Ore: Neutral.
US Spot Gold Wave (v) of i).
Australian Stocks:
Finance and Bank: Bullish.
BHP and FMG trading long off the lows.
STO OSH WPL Risk On.
Video Chapters:
00:00 ASX200 Banks XXJ,CBA & ANZ Elliott Wave Analysis.
13:41 Nifty 50 & China A 50 Shanghai Comp SSEC Elliott Wave Analysis.
16:28 Commodities Iron Ore, Gold, Oil, Natural Gas and Copper Wave Analysis.
36:17 AUDUSD & DXY Elliott Wave Analysis.
46:05 ASX Resource Stocks NYSE BHP ASX BHP FMG Elliott Wave Analysis.
50:43 Thank you for watching ASX200 Elliott Wave Analysis.
Trading Tip:
"Trading is not for the dabblers, the dreamers, or the desperate. It requires, above all, one steadfast trait of dedication. So if you are going to trade, trade like you mean it"
