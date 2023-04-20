Stock Market Content ASX200 CBA BHP RIO FMG NCM Gold Lithium Nickel Copper DXY AUDUSD Elliott Wave Analysis.
Summary Resources, gold, silver, NST, NCM etc are in Wave iv) and BHP RIO FMG have completed their Wave 4 and are edging higher in Wave 5. That said the stronger USD can create headwinds for resources.
Elliott Wave ASX200 Wave iv).
Strategy Nil.
Video chapters
00:00 S&P/ASX 200 (XJO)
13:49 Commonwealth Bank CBA / Bank Sector XXJ
15:05 IRON ORE BHP Group (BHP), Rio Tinto (RIO), Fortescue Metals Group (FMG)
22:59 Newcrest Mining NCM / GOLD XAUUSD. Silver
30:00 AUDUSD / US Dollar DXY
34:25 copper stocks
35:14 Nickel stocks
38:31 Lithium Stocks
As with any investment opportunity there is a risk of making losses on investments that Trading Lounge expresses opinions on.
Historical results are no guarantee of future returns. Some investments are inherently riskier than others. At worst, you could lose your entire investment. TradingLounge™ uses a range of technical analysis tools, software and basic fundamental analysis as well as economic forecasts aimed at minimizing the potential for loss.
The advice we provide through our TradingLounge™ websites and our TradingLounge™ Membership has been prepared without considering your objectives, financial situation or needs. Reliance on such advice, information or data is at your own risk. The decision to trade and the method of trading is for you alone to decide. This information is of a general nature only, so you should, before acting upon any of the information or advice provided by us, consider the appropriateness of the advice considering your own objectives, financial situation or needs. Therefore, you should consult your financial advisor or accountant to determine whether trading in securities and derivatives products is appropriate for you considering your financial circumstances.
