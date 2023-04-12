ASX200 CBA BHP RIO FMG NCM GOLD LITHIUM NICKEL COPPER DXY AUDUSD Elliott Wave.
Stock Market Content ASX200 CBA BHP RIO FMG NCM Gold Lithium Nickel Copper DXY AUDUSD Elliott Wave Analysis.
Summary Another few sessions for bank rallies to top. As the USD moves lower, we should see XMJ move higher.
Elliott Wave ASX200 Close to a top Wave (iii) of v) of C of (2).
Strategy No Strategy.
Video chapters
00:00 S&P/ASX 200 (XJO)
13:53 Commonwealth Bank CBA / Bank Sector XXJ
21:21 IRON ORE BHP Group (BHP), Rio Tinto (RIO), Fortescue Metals Group (FMG)
28:40 Newcrest Mining NCM / GOLD XAUUSD. Silver
31:27 AUDUSD / US Dollar DXY
34:55 copper stocks
37:07 Nickel stocks
38:50 Lithium Stocks
As with any investment opportunity there is a risk of making losses on investments that Trading Lounge expresses opinions on.
Historical results are no guarantee of future returns. Some investments are inherently riskier than others. At worst, you could lose your entire investment. TradingLounge™ uses a range of technical analysis tools, software and basic fundamental analysis as well as economic forecasts aimed at minimizing the potential for loss.
The advice we provide through our TradingLounge™ websites and our TradingLounge™ Membership has been prepared without considering your objectives, financial situation or needs. Reliance on such advice, information or data is at your own risk. The decision to trade and the method of trading is for you alone to decide. This information is of a general nature only, so you should, before acting upon any of the information or advice provided by us, consider the appropriateness of the advice considering your own objectives, financial situation or needs. Therefore, you should consult your financial advisor or accountant to determine whether trading in securities and derivatives products is appropriate for you considering your financial circumstances.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD looking at 1.1000 as US Dollar remains under pressure Premium
EUR/USD posted the highest daily close in a year but remained below 1.1000. The outlook looks positive for the Euro as the US Dollar remains under pressure following US consumer inflation data and the FOMC minutes.
GBP/USD prints fresh weekly highs after FOMC minutes
GBP/USD is hovering around 1.2500, holding firm to daily gain after the Federal Reserve released the minutes of the March meeting, containing no surprises. The US Dollar remains under pressure after softer-than-expected CPI data from the US.
Gold: Buyers keep defending $2,000, but risk appetite limits gains Premium
Gold soared ahead of Wall Street’s opening and traded as high as $2,028.31 a troy ounce but retraced gains and now hovers around $2,007.
Bitcoin price refutes Warren Buffet's “gambling token” critique
Bitcoin, the world's biggest cryptocurrency, has been targeted by one of the world's biggest investors Warren Buffet for a long time now.
US March CPI: Glass half something
Bottom line: Inflation still remains too hot for the Fed's liking. The core CPI has been above 5% YoY for 16 consecutive months, and over the first three months of 2023, core consumer prices have risen at an equally hot 5.1% rate.